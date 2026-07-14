Flames Receive More Bad News Over Jonathan Huberdeau’s Contract

After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for three consecutive seasons, the Calgary Flames remain firmly focused on a long-term rebuild led by general manager Craig Conroy and his front office staff.

The franchise’s direction shifted dramatically during the summer of 2022 when Calgary sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, completing a blockbuster trade that stunned fans and analysts across the league.

Since that move, Tkachuk has helped the Panthers reach three straight Stanley Cup Finals, capturing championships in each of the past two seasons—both coming against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. In contrast, Calgary has been unable to secure a postseason berth throughout that same stretch.

In fact, Huberdeau, who was signed to a massive eight-year, $84 million pact with a whopping $10.5 million salary cap hit, has severely underwhelmed and hasn’t come close to living up to the kind of production expected with such a contract.

Calgary Flames Forward Jonathan Huberdeau Included In Recent Ranking Of The 10 Worst Contracts In The NHL

While it seemed like a natural move for the Flames to sign Huberdeau to such a pact just months after he finished his best season in the NHL, scoring 30 goals with 85 assists for a career-high 115 points, he hasn’t come close to reaching that kind of production again.

In a recent ranking of the 10 worst contracts in the League today, Bleacher Report NHL Insider Joe Yerdon included Huberdeau at No. 4 on the list.

“Feels weird to even still talk about Jonathan Huberdeau’s contract after all the money we’ve seen thrown around in the past year or so, but his eight-year, $84 million contract is still one of the worst out there,” Yerder began.

“Huberdeau signed his extension with Calgary back in 2022, shortly after he was traded from Florida for Matthew Tkachuk, and with a $10.5 million cap hit and fresh off a 115-point season in Florida, he’s yet to come close to equaling that output with the Flames. In four seasons in Calgary, Huberdeau has 194 points in 291 games

Safe to say the Flames expected a lot more for their money, and while Huberdeau is still a solid player, he hasn’t performed up to the standard set by his contract.”

This past season, Huberdeau was limited to 50 games, during which he tallied 10 goals with 15 assists. He underwent season-ending hip resurfacing surgery, but is expected to be ready to play by the start of next season in the fall.

Jonathan Huberdeau Is Expected To Be Ready To Begin Next Season

According to Flames general manager Craig Conroy, Huberdeau’s rehabilitation process is going smoothly, and he should be able to start next season on time.

“I actually talked to Jonathan three or four days ago now and he’s back skating,” Conroy said late last month. “He said it feels great in the gym, great doing everything else. Skating is a work in progress, but he’s got a few months still, so he thinks he’ll be 100% ready to go (for training camp).”

“He said he’s pain-free for the first time in a long time, so that’s a great sign.”