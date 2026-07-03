Flames Made Run at Mason McTavish

Before he was traded to the St. Louis Blues, the Calgary Flames made a run at getting former Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish.

The Ducks traded McTavish to the Blues at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft for the 15th and 29th overall picks in the draft. But before he was traded to St. Louis, Calgary GM Craig Conroy tried to get him in a trade and bring him up north.

Flames Tried to Get Mason McTavish

According to veteran Flames reporter Eric Francis, Conroy reached out to Anaheim to inquire about the asking price for McTavish before he was moved to St. Louis.

Unfortunately for Flames fans, Calgary wasn’t able to match the high price paid by the Blues, and Anaheim traded the young center to St. Louis for the two first-round picks, instead.

“The Flames took a significant run at trying to get Mason McTavish from Anaheim, but weren’t able to put together an offer better then picks no. 15 and 29 St. Louis offered up last week. The search for a 21-23-year-old centre continues,” Francis wrote on X.

After the Flames sent a package of top draft picks to the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Simon Nemec, it was difficult for Conroy to match the package St. Louis put together for McTavish, and so he went to the Blues instead, leading Calgary to keep searching for a young center.

Mason McTavish Is a Top Young Center on the Rise

It’s easy to see why Conroy took a run at McTavish.

Just 23 years of age, he was the third overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He spent his first five seasons in the NHL with the Ducks, playing in 304 games and scoring 77 goals and 181 points.

Last season, McTavish scored 17 goals and 41 points in 75 games, as he took a step back from his production in previous seasons.

He also had a disappointing postseason, scoring just 1 goal in 10 games.

However, he is still very young, and he’s signed for five more years at $7 million per season, so he’s locked up long-term, and the Blues thought he was worth the price to get him.