Flames Put on Notice About Zach Whitecloud Trade After 6-1 Loss

The Calgary Flames couldn’t have drawn up a much worse start to their season.

Playing in front of the home fans on Thursday night, they hosted the Seattle Kraken and were gracious hosts — the Kraken scored 6 goals and the Flames got just 1.

That could end up being what much of this season feels like, and so there’s going to be a constant curiosity about what might happen with some of the Flames’ more experienced and talented players.

It won’t take long for trade talks to heat up the rumor mill if the Flames keep losing games 6-1.

One guy that seems certain to demand interest is Zach Whitecloud, who intriguingly was only brought to Calgary in January in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights.

If the Flames don’t improve quickly, Whitehead could be on his way back out of town.

Zach Whitecloud Trade Rumors

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report dug in during a new article on Thursday about the idea of Whitecloud as a trade candidate. Whitecloud was the No. 5 player on the B/R new NHL trade board, which suggests he’s both a worthy talent and also has a solid likelihood of being moved.

The fact that the Flames brought Whitecloud to town recently probably is working against this, but the rest of Calgary’s rebuilding mess might point toward this being an eventual outcome.