Former Calgary Flames Forward Terminates KHL Contract

Just three months after signing a one-year contract with HK Sochi in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League, former Calgary Flames prospect Spencer Foo has terminated the deal.

According to the KHL, the team terminated the contract “at the player’s request,” but gave no further details. Foo originally signed with Sochi on June 4 and had yet to play a game with his new team. Due to the nature of his departure from the organization, HK Sochi will hold his KHL rights for the time being.

Foo’s NHL Career

Foo originally joined the Flames organization in the summer of 2017 as an undrafted free agent. While he had impressed during his time at Union College in the NCAA, no team was willing to take a chance on him in the NHL Draft.

In his first professional season, Foo spent the majority of his time with the Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate at the time, the Stockton Heat. The young forward seemed to thrive at that level immediately, scoring 20 goals and tallying a total of 39 points in his first 62 AHL games. As a result, he even got a short opportunity at the NHL level, appearing in four games with the Flames and scoring two goals.

The following season, Foo’s offensive production actually regressed. In 67 games, he scored 17 goals and 38 points at the AHL level and didn’t get a chance to suit up for another NHL game. That season, he was awarded with an alternate captaincy though, wearing a letter for the first time in his career.

Moving to the KHL

After just two seasons in the Calgary Flames organization, Foo was heading overseas. Ahead of the 2019-20 season, it was announced that Foo had signed a two-year contract with Kunlun Red Star and was moving to Beijing, China.

Foo spent three seasons with Red Star and in 154 games he scored 31 goals and had a total of 76 points during his first KHL stint. Foo, who has Chinese ancestry, also went on to represent China at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing alongside his brother, Parker Foo.

Following the 2021-22 season, Foo decided to attempt a North American comeback and signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. After a single season with their AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, Foo opted to return to Kunlun Red Star for the 2023-24 season and was named the team’s captain the following year.

After three more seasons with Red Star, which was renamed to the Shanghai Dragons ahead of the 2025-26 season, Foo hit free agency this summer and signed with HK Sochi. It’s currently unknown what Foo’s plans for the future are, as it’s possible that he’ll look to return to North America once again, but it’s also possible that he opts to head elsewhere in Europe.

If his KHL career has indeed come to a close and he opts to play elsewhere during the 2026-27 season, or the 32-year-old decides to hang up the skates, he leaves behind a respectable legacy in the top tier of Russian hockey. He played in 330 games while registering 160 points (72 goals and 88 assists) along with 167 penalty minutes.