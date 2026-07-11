Matthew Tkachuk Breaks Silence On Reuniting With Former Flames Teammate Jacob Markstrom

While the Florida Panthers were unable to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after having qualified for the Stanley Cup Final, it was thanks in large part to a truly astounding number of injuries to key players, including former Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk, who missed the first several months of the campaign.

However, the Panthers are expected to be right back in the thick of things for next season, especially after the acquisition of Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators. And while they lost goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in free agency to the divisional rival Toronto Maple Leafs, they answered their question between the pipes by acquiring former Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils.

Markstrom returns to where his NHL career started, and the move reunites him with Tkachuk, with whom he played in Calgary for several seasons.

Matthew Tkachuk Is Thrilled To Be Reunited With His Former Calgary Flames Teammate Jacob Markstrom

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Wingmen” podcast with his brother Brady, Matthew admitted he had “mixed emotions” about Markstrom’s return to Florida. While he was disappointed to see Sergei Bobrovsky move on, he also said he was thrilled to be reunited with a former teammate.

“Mixed emotions,’’ Tkachuk said. “You’re sad for a bit, but also happy that we get to play with Marky. I played with him in Calgary, and that last year, he was maybe the best goalie in the league.”

Markstrom was acquired by the Panthers in return for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist, and the rights to prospect Ben Steeves.

Rodrigues helped the Panthers win consecutive Stanley Cup titles, and is another player that Tkachuk is sad to see leave as part of the business that is professional sports.

“E-Rod? Both Finals, both playoff runs … he is such a Swiss Army knife,’’ Tkachuk said. “Jersey is getting a good one. I was talking with Jack [Hughes]afterward, and I’m like ‘Dude, you are going to love playing with this guy.’ I love playing with him. The performance he had in the Finals is the legit stuff of legends. We are not winning the Cup without him. He was that good. And, such a great guy, great family. Sad to see him go.”

Jacob Markstrom Is Thrilled To Be Back With The Panthers

Markstrom played several seasons with the Flames, who acquired him through free agency in 2020 with a six-year, $36 million deal. Markstrom, whom the Panthers took with the 31st overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in 2014 as part of the blockbuster Roberto Luongo deal.

But now, he’s back where his career started, and he can’t wait to hit the ice again wearing Panthers colors.

“I didn’t think I was going to get traded 12 years ago — or however long it was,’’ Markstrom said about returning to the Panthers. “I didn’t think I was going to get traded back, either. It’s good to get back. I’m excited to go into that dressing room.”

“I had great conversations with Bill Zito, Lu, Robb Tallas,’’ Markstrom said. “It gets your blood pumping a little bit. It’s a special feeling to be back in Florida, you know, where I was drafted.”