Meredith Gaudreau Posts Emotional Tribute To Johnny On Social Media

It’s still hard to understand why life can be completely unfair at times, as was the case with the shocking and tragic passing of former Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau along with his brother Matthew nearly two years ago.

Both brothers lost their lives after they were struck while cycling by an alleged intoxicated driver. Making the story even more tragic is that they were to stand as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding the following day.

Immediately after the tragic news broke in late August 2024, an outpouring of grief from around the professional sports world began to pour in.

The Widow Of The Late Calgary Flames Forward Johnny Gaudreau Posted A Touching Message On Social Media

Earlier this week marked what would have been Gaudreau’s 33rd birthday, and his widow Meredith posted a special and touching message from herself and their children that were left behind.

“So sorry you’re not here with us,” the message read. “Happy birthday Daddy. We love you so much and did all your favorite things these past few days.”

Last year, a letter in the Player’s Tribune was published in which she disclosed the numerous difficult days the family has experienced since their unimaginable loss.

“I don’t know how you could have ever been better,” the message in part read. “And I see those wonderful bits of you in our kids every day. Noa is so competitive, just like you. Small dark eyes, long curly black hair. The exact same smile. If she loses, she doesn’t reaaalilly lose – she’ll change the rules so she wins. And she looks exactly like you. She asked to call you the other day. She doesn’t quite understand what happened. I tell her you’re in heaven and that we can look at photos and videos. It crushes me every time.”

Team USA Honored Johnny Gaudreau After Winning The Gold Medal

Following their historic gold medal victory in Milan, several of who would have been Gaudreau’s teammates skated in triumph while clutching his Team USA jersey.

“We’re obviously thinking of him, and we just felt like the impact that he’s had on so many guys in our room was special,” said captain Auston Matthews. “And he was with us here in spirit the whole tournament.”

“We miss him and Matty so dearly,” forward Brady Tkachuk said. “He would have been on this team. He’s touched everybody on that ice. … We just wanted to show the Gaudreau family our support. He was so near and dear to a lot of us, and we miss him greatly, and we did it for them.”

Additionally, defenseman Zach Werenski noted what a huge part of USA Hockey that Gaudreau was.

“It meant everything,” Werenski said. “This is something John would have been at, and to see his family here supporting us, seeing his kids, bringing them on the ice … we talked about playing for him, making him proud, and I think we did that. Super special to see them and to have his kids on the ice. He was a huge part of USA Hockey.”