Canucks’ Sedins Deliver Troubling Message About Vancouver’s Rebuild

Vancouver Canucks fans have heard this one before.

Even though the Canucks have made the playoffs just three times in the last 13 years, they’ve rarely had an excess of draft picks.

In fact, 2026 was the first time in franchise history that they had two first-round and two second-round picks in the same draft.

For Canucks fans hoping that the team would add even more draft picks in the upcoming drafts, well, team presidents Henrik and Daniel Sedin poured some cold water on that thought when speaking with the media on Thursday.

Canucks’ Sedin Shows Hesitancy on Trading Players for Picks

The Canucks are in the early stages of another rebuild, but comments from the Sedins on Thursday suggest the organization might not be as committed to a full-scale teardown as some would like.

“We’re not going to trade away players just to get more draft picks,” Henrik Sedin told reporters Thursday. “You also need to put a better product on the ice.”

Daniel Sedin echoed that sentiment later in the media availability.

“Draft picks alone isn’t going to get us through this,” Daniel added.

Daniel is right. The Canucks do need more than draft picks to successfully crawl out of the NHL’s basement.

But drafting and collecting picks in bulk is the clearest way of doing so.

The Carolina Hurricanes, despite being a perennial Stanley Cup contender, consistently have a bevy of picks. They had 12 picks in 2019, 13 in 2021, and 10 in 2023.

In those drafts, they unearthed their current starting goalie (Pyotr Kotchekov), defenceman Alexander Nikishin, Seth Jarvis, and Jackson Blake.

Other prospects, like Villie Koivunen and Vasily Ponomarev, were used to acquire win-now help via trade.

Canucks Risk Repeating the Mistakes of Previous Management

The biggest problem with Vancouver’s previous approach to team-building was its inability to fully commit to a direction.

Under former general manager Jim Benning, the Canucks repeatedly attempted to accelerate their competitive window through short-term acquisitions and veteran contracts.

Even when the team was clearly falling short of expectations, management continued compounding the problem with short-sighted, win-now moves.

The result was disastrous for the franchise.

So, you can forgive Canucks fans for being skeptical about Thursday’s comments from the Sedins.

These are very concerning comments. They literally need to trade away anyone valuable for draft picks or 20 and under prospects. Ownership already worried about the product on the ice? It has barely been 20 games into the rebuild. Legit insane. https://t.co/S4Nf6vXr1E — Taj (@taj1944) November 12, 2026

There’s a difference between maintaining a competitive culture and prioritizing short-term results.

The Sedins need to establish which one matters more to this organization.

If Vancouver can trade veterans for picks, history suggests, that’s the smart thing to do.

The Canucks have spent far too long avoiding the traditional rebuild route that works best.

Daniel and Henrik deserve patience as they begin their first major rebuild in hockey operations. Their playing careers and understanding of the Vancouver market make them qualified to understand what this organization needs.

But their comments on Thursday raise a legitimate concern.

Vancouver’s fans have heard enough about staying competitive while building for the future.

The Canucks have 10 picks in this year’s draft, with the ability to add even more. Just like the Chicago Blackhawks did in the mid-2000s before they built their modern NHL dynasty.