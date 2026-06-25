Carolina Hurricanes Reportedly Offer Young Star for Connor Hellebuyck

The Carolina Hurricanes just won their second Stanley Cup in franchise history and their first since 2006, but under General Manager Eric Tulsky and Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour, it doesn’t appear as though they’ll be sitting back and waiting to defend their crown with the same team.

Already this off-season, Carolina have been connected to some of the NHL’s biggest names including Vincent Trocheck, Dylan Larkin, and perhaps the biggest of all, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. It’s unclear just how close they have gone to making an offer on the first two, but after the latest report, we now know how serious the ‘Canes are getting in talks to acquire the three-time Vezina Trophy winner.

Hurricanes Offer Alexander Nikishin to Winnipeg for Hellebuyck

All off-season long, rumors have been swirling over Connor Hellebuyck, and with just a day to go until the 2026 NHL Draft, all signs point to a potential trade of the superstar goaltender. It’s unclear right now which teams are simply interested in the former Hart Trophy winner and which teams are actually putting in offers, but according to Frank Seravalli, the Hurricanes fall in the latter category.

During his latest report, Seravalli dropped a bombshell, revealing that the Hurricanes offer to Winnipeg for their star veteran included a first-round pick and young star defenseman Alexander Nikishin. It’s unclear at this point whether or not that was the teams final offer or simply a move to get discussions happening, and even as valuable as Hellebuyck is, getting that type of a haul for an ageing goaltender would be a massive win for the Winnipeg Jets.

Obviously, the Jets weren’t inclined to take that deal or else we’d be reporting on a done deal, but with the Hurricanes having five firsts, three seconds and four thirds over the next four years, they’ve got plenty of draft capital and some intriguing prospects to part ways with if they’re willing to increase their offer.

Could the Hurricanes go Back-to-Back With Hellebuyck?

This past post-season, the Hurricanes fought with grit and determination, and no matter who was in net whether it be Fredrik Andersen or Brandon Bussi, the team did what it took to win, taking down the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals. While it would make sense for the team to stay loyal, Hellebuyck is in another stratosphere compared to their two goaltenders, and if a move of future assets makes sense for the Jets, it’s a deal that the Hurricanes could and should look to swing.

With the 2026 NHL Draft set to begin on Friday, the landscape of the National Hockey League could be shaken up in a big way by a move or two, and given that a team like the Buffalo Sabres could offer Winnipeg much better draft capital, it appears as though we could be on the way to a serious bidding war with many other teams linked to Hellebuyck this summer too.