Hurricanes Star Reveals Huge Contract Demands Amid Trade Talks

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to run it back with mostly the same roster for the 2026-27 season. This is not necessarily a bad thing. After all, the Hurricanes recently collected their second Stanley Cup trophy in impressive fashion. Not only did they have the best record in the Eastern Conference last year, but they breezed through the playoffs with a 16-3 record.

So far, Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky has not made a single NHL-level addition to his championship roster. Veteran goaltender Frederik Andersen is currently the club’s lone significant subtraction. The netminder recently signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers. There is, however, one more piece of important business for Carolina and Tulsky to handle this summer.

Star defenseman Alexander Nikishin is currently a restricted free agent after finishing out his two-year, $1.85 million rookie contract. It was previously revealed that the blueliner is eyeing a massive $8 million AAV deal this summer. Nevertheless, the player has now hinted that this particular number may not be enough.

In an exclusive interview with RG’s Daria Tuboltseva, Nikishin hinted that he wants “more” than the suggested figure. The blueliner also claimed that there is no real update on his negotiations with the Carolina Hurricanes. “My agents handle that. I don’t push the situation much; they take care of everything themselves,” claimed Nikishin. “If something concrete comes up, they’ll call me. Right now there’s nothing concrete about the contract.”

Carolina Hurricanes Unlikely to Meet Alexander Nikishin’s Contract Demands

Nikishin went on to assert that his contract demands align with other deals involving NHL blueliners. For instance, veterans Rasmus Andersson and Jacob Trouba recently earned contracts over the $8 million AAV mark. “The salary cap keeps growing, and defensemen are getting bigger salaries,” continued the blueliner. “You can already feel the difference. I think contracts will keep getting bigger and bigger over time.”

According to PuckPedia.com, the Carolina Hurricanes can afford to reward Nikishin. The reigning Stanley Cup champions currently have nearly $10 million in projected cap space. However, it certainly seems as if Tulsky is hesitant to give the 24-year-old such a massive raise. Despite being regarded as a top prospect, the blueliner merely had a solid rookie campaign in 2025-26.

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour also reduced Nikishin’s minutes during their playoff run. In fact, the Russian averaged the fewest minutes per game of all of Carolina’s regular defensemen. Hurricanes beat reporter Cory Lavalette recently noted that Nikishin was perhaps the only Carolina player to not have “a moment” en route to the Stanley Cup triumph.

Carolina May Offload Nikishin This Summer

Because of the contract standoff, the Carolina Hurricanes have been linked with trading away Nikishin. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman previously claimed that the New York Rangers were interested in acquiring the budding star. New York, however, likely lacks the assets Tulsky and the Hurricanes want.

The St. Louis Blues are also in the mix for the defenseman. While a trade is certainly possible, Lavalette ultimately believes that Carolina gives Nikishin a bridge deal to retain him. As the reporter points out, the Hurricanes made a similar move back in 2024 to keep Martin Necas for two years. Assuming this is the case, the blueliner would still be in his prime when the short-term extension expires.