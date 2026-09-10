Carolina Hurricanes Announce Personal Jordan Staal News

The Carolina Hurricanes had an extremely magical run to their 2026 Stanley Cup Trophy ceremony over the Vegas Golden Knights this past June.

Their magical run was aided by a dominant NHL Playoff performance, but look no further than beloved captain Jordan Staal as a main catalyst for the Cup victory.

Jordan Staal was named the Conn-Smyth Trophy winner for a remarkable performance in the Stanley Cup Final.

On Thursday, September 10, the Hurricanes announced a personal piece of news about Jordan Staal.

It’s Jordan Staal’s Birthday Today!!

The Carolina Hurricanes announced via their social media account on September 10 that it’s Jordan Staal’s birthday!! He turned 38 years young today.

There are lots of heartfelt comments under the post.

Here are a few:

@Mooseamillion: “Hope he has the best day ever he deserves it!”

@Brookeclaudfe21: “Happy Birthday Jordan I hope you have a great day!”

@cloe7373: “Happy birthday Jordan Staal Big Chief”

@buckozone95: “2X Cup winner. A career that deserved that final “icing on thr cake” for the work, integrity, and all-around solidity he brought to a baseline team build for this Cup.”

@tina_tlk: “Wishing Our Captain the happiest of birthdays”

Understandably, lots of Hurricanes fans are pouring in their support and gratitude for the Conn Smythe’s birthday.

In the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jordan Staal scored eight goals, assisted on another four, and had a +/- of 6.

Taking a Quick Look at Jordan Staal’s NHL Career

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal joined the organization before the 2012-13 season, and he’s been with the team ever since.

He’s a 20-year NHL veteran with an illustrious resume on the ice.

Across 1403 total games played, Jordan Staal has scored 318 goals and assisted on another 429 for a total of 727 points. His career +/- while on the ice is 67.

While with the Carolina Hurricanes (14 years), Jordan Staal has 120 goals and 128 assists, while carrying a +/- of 53.

He’s now a legend in Carolina forever (if he hadn’t been already), and his Hurricanes will attempt to repeat as Cup Champions in the 2026-27 season.

Happy Birthday, Jordan Staal!!