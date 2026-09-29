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Carolina Hurricanes Announce Opening Night Roster for Panthers Game

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Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers
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SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Skyler Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes battles Aaron Ekblad #5 of the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena on September 20, 2026 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to begin their title defense for the 2026-27 NHL season!

The NHL season opens up with the Hurricanes taking on the Florida Panthers in a ‘banner-raising’ ceremony on Tuesday, September 27, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Before the Panthers game on Tuesday, the Hurricanes revealed their 23-man roster for the Opening Night contest.

Hurricanes Reveal 23-Man Roster for Panthers Game

Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
GettyRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JUNE 11: Nikolaj Ehlers #27 of the Carolina Hurricanes is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game Five of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center on June 11, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Here, courtesy of the Carolina Hurricanes X account, is the full Opening Night roster:

The one notable omission from the Hurricanes roster is Seth Jarvis, who begins the season on the injury non-roster list.

Bradley Nadeau and Felix Unger-Sorum are also omitted from the Opening Night roster after having strong fall camps and preseason performances.

Looking quickly at the goaltender group, after Pyotr Kochetkov landed a contract extension over the weekend, it will be him and Cayden Primeau who slot in behind the starting netminder, Brandon Bussi.

The Carolina Hurricanes didn’t make any drastic roster moves during the offseason, so it’s much of the same cast of characters from last year’s Stanley Cup-winning squad.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Hurricanes Announce Opening Night Roster for Panthers Game

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