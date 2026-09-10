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Carolina Hurricanes Bring Back Stanley Cup Champion Defenseman on 1-Year Deal

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Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: Mike Reilly #6 of the Carolina Hurricanes holds the Stanley Cup Trophy after winning in Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The reigning Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes have made a pair of notable signings over the past few days.

On Thursday, September 10, the Hurricanes announced they are bringing back Stanley Cup Champion Mike Reilly on a one-year, two-way contract.

The Hurricanes announced the signing of defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph two days ago, and also brought back Skylar Brind’Amour and goalie Cayden Primeau.

The NHL season is set to begin at the end of this month, with the Hurricanes opening up the title defense against the Florida Panthers.

Mike Reilly is Back with the Hurricanes

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Mike Reilly #6 of the Carolina Hurricanes holds the Stanley Cup following the win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Mike Reilly is an 11-year-NHL veteran defenseman.

He is 33 years old and played 42 games last season.

Over that span, he totalled nine points, but carried a +/- of 11.

Kyle Morton of DailyFaceoff.com wrote:

“Reilly initially signed on with the Hurricanes ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and he spent last season serving as the group’s No. 7 defenseman. With multiple injuries to Carolina’s blue line, Reilly saw plenty of action, skating in 42 regular season games while chipping in a goal and eight assists for nine points.”

Across his veteran career, he’s played for seven different teams.

More on Hurricanes Bringing Back Mike Reilly

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Mike Reilly #6 of the Carolina Hurricanes holds the Stanley Cup following the win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It was a magical 2025-26 season for the Carolina Hurricanes, and Mike Reilly really contributed to the team as a strong depth piece.

For his NHL career, Reilly has a total of 133 points (19 goals, 114 assists) over 460 games played.

He debuted in 2015-16 with the Minnesota Wild, and the longest stints he’s had with one NHL team have come with the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Hurricanes Bring Back Stanley Cup Champion Defenseman on 1-Year Deal

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