Carolina Hurricanes Complete Trade with Ducks for Intriguing 23-Year-Old Player

For the second time in as many days, the Carolina Hurricanes have completed an NHL trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

Per multiple reports, the Hurricanes and Ducks are completing a player rights swap, which will send Kyle Masters to Carolina in exchange for Noah Philip.

@CanesPR wrote (on 6/30): “Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Kyle Masters from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Noah Philp.”

Hurricanes Acquire Kyle Masters from Anaheim Ducks

Just a few days ago, the Hurricanes and Ducks linked up in a trade for John Carlson.

Kyle Masters is a 23-year-old prospect who has yet to make his ice debut in an NHL game. That could very well change this upcoming season with the Hurricanes, as Carolina will now look to sign the 23-year-old.

Here is what NHL.com wrote about Kyle Masters’ 2025 season, and his professional hockey journey:

“Masters appeared in 10 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL this season, registering three assists. The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round, 118th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 69 career ECHL games with Iowa and Wichita, totaling 35 points (9g, 26a). · The 6’0”, 177-pound defenseman has also played 35 American Hockey League (AHL) games for Iowa, scoring one goal and adding five assists (6 points).”

As for Noah Philip, he was claimed by the Hurricanes in late December, but saw limited ice time with the team.

Social Media Reacts to Hurricanes-Ducks Trade

The NHL landscape is buzzing, as free agency is less than 24 hours away, and there are player transactions surfacing left and right. Here are some notable reactions from the Hurricanes-Ducks trade:

#Canes @PuckReportNHL: “TRADE:re-acquire UFA rights to D Kyle Masters from Anaheim Ducks for UFA rights to F Noah Philp”

@WaltRuff writes (on 6/30): The #Canes have reacquired the rights to defenseman Kyle Masters from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for the rights to forward Noah Philp.

And as far as other Carolina Hurricanes news/rumors are concerned, reports are surfacing that a potential Alexander Nikishin-Rangers trade may be on the horizon, and there’s also growing buzz around the Hurricanes acquiring a goaltender in the coming days, whether that be via trade or a notable signing.

@TonyAndrock: “Did Carolina really just re-acquire RFA RHD Kyle Masters from Anaheim three (!) days after trading him to Anaheim for the rights to John Carlson?! Didn’t even know it was allowed to trade a guy, then trade back for him a few days later. Odd.”

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