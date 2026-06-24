Carolina Hurricanes Connected to Jets Goalie in Latest Rumors

Per reports by ESPN NHL insider Emily Kaplan, the ‘smoke is real’ when it comes to the Winnipeg Jets potentially trading away star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and the Carolina Hurricanes are emerging as a potential trade destination.

Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari wrote (as part of BR’s ongoing NHL trade rumors piece):

“Hellebuyck took a significant step backward in terms of his NHL play this past season, though, posting a 23-23-11 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.”

Despite the ‘step back’, Hellebuyck is still viewed as one of the best netminders in the league, and if Carolina loses Freddie Andersen to free agency, Hellebuyck could be a great fallback option for semi-cheap, all things considered.

With other recent reports that the Hurricanes have started fielding calls for D-Man Alexander Nikishin, perhaps Nikishin could be a centerpiece in a trade that lands Connor Hellebuyck in Carolina.

“Kaplan named the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes as “stealthy players” for Hellebuyck or any other big name on the market as well.”

Should the Hurricanes Trade for Connor Hellebuyck?

If truly made available, Connor Hellebuyck will certainly be one of the most coveted goaltenders in the NHL this offseason, and with the Canes’ GM Eric Tulsky’s aggressive habits, it’s hard to picture Carolina not making at least some semblance of an offer to the Jets for their 3X Vezina award winner.

As for Hellebuyck’s contract status, which is a huge factor in these latest rumors, his current 2026-27 cap hit is $8.5 million, and he’s under a seven-year, $59 million deal.

Current State of the Carolina Hurricanes

As per usual, expect the Carolina Hurricanes to be linked in several rumors this offseason for various NHL players.

After their dominant Stanley Cup Finals run, the Canes have some decisions to make regarding a few players on their roster, but don’t get it twisted, several other teams need the services of Hellebuyck more than the Canes.

Carolina’s front office has put on a few masterclass offseasons in recent seasons, which ultimately led to the Hurricanes hoisting the Stanley Cup in the end.

Also, the Jets will be looking for the best possible return haul for their star goaltender, and if the Hurricanes do not want to part with top prospects or draft compensation, it just doesn’t make sense for them to go all in on Connor Hellebuyck.