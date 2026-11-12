Carolina Hurricanes Dealt William Carrier News Before Global Series vs. Kraken

In case you are not aware, the Carolina Hurricanes are participating in the NHL’s Global Series this year, as they have two games with the Seattle Kraken this week in Helsinki, Finland.

It should be an exciting pair of contests for the Hurricanes, given they have a few Finnish players on their roster, including top dog Sebastian Aho.

Before the first of two with the Seattle Kraken, the Hurricanes were dealt a significant piece of news regarding William Carrier’s status for the first game. *Note: Because the Hurricanes are in Finland, the first matchup will be played at Noon on Thursday (EST in the U.S.)

William Carrier Expected to Play Vs. Kraken

Per reporter by Hurricanes’ writer/reporter Ryan Henkel, William Carrier is expected to suit up for Thursday’s contest.

He was removed from the Canes last contest, which was this past weekend, so he’s had plenty of time to recover.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Carrier was taken out of Saturday’s game versus the Blackhawks for precautionary reasons but appears to be no worse for wear. The veteran winger has found the back of the net just once this season, though that tally came Nov. 5 versus the Islanders and could be the spark Carrier needs to get going.”

More on the Hurricanes Right Now/William Carrier

William Carrier is an important skater for the Hurricanes’ top-nine forward group, so it’s good news that his latest injury scare isn’t thought to be anything serious.

It will be a good test to see how he performs in the Global Series vs. the Kraken, but the Hurricanes’ offense has been fine without his production.

Carolina is 14-3-2 through their first 19 games played and has the most points in the Eastern Conference.

The Global Series is sure to be very exciting, so definitely tune in however you get your Hurricanes hockey to watch the Finnish fans get excited for an NHL contest.