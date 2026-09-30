Carolina Hurricanes Cut 27-Year-Old Goaltender After Panthers Loss

The Carolina Hurricanes got off to a bit of a sluggish start to their Stanley Cup title defense campaign on Tuesday night with a 1-0 loss in overtime to the Florida Panthers.

The Hurricanes’ next contest comes on Friday in what will be their first Metro Division game against the Washington Capitals.

After the loss to the Panthers on Tuesday, Carolina announced a roster decision with 27-year-old goaltender Cayden Primeau.

Hurricanes Place Netminder Cayden Primeau on Waivers

If Cayden Primeau clears waivers, he will likely be assigned to AHL Chicago shortly, and serve as a depth goalie for the Canes.

The NHL transactions tracker reflects the Canes’ decision to cut Primeau:

“Primeau was put on waivers by Carolina on Wednesday, per Walt Ruff of the Carolina Hurricanes’ official site.”

The Hurricanes signed Cayden Primeau in the offseason after Freddie Andersen departed via free agency, but he remains behind Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov on the team’s netminder depth chart.

Primeau, 27, spent his 2025-26 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He appeared in just three games and posted a GAA of 4.4.

He’s played in parts of seven NHL seasons, including six with the Montreal Canadiens. Cayden Primeau has played in 58 total games in his career, and he’s allowed an average of 3.81 goals with a save percentage of 0.877.

More on the Carolina Hurricanes…

The Opening Night loss on home ice is certainly a tough loss for the Hurricanes, but it was a celebratory evening at the Lenovo Center with the banner raising, and the Panthers are one of the tougher opponents to face in the NHL.

However, that being said, being shut out isn’t a great sign, and while the Hurricanes had several quality looks on the net, they couldn’t quite squeak one in.