Carolina Hurricanes Player Acquired by Avalanche

On Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Hurricanes made a pair of roster moves ahead of their showdown with the Seattle Kraken in the NHL’s Global Series.

One of those moves was placing Mike Reilly on waivers in order to make room for Jordan Staal, who was activated from IR.

Well, just a day later, Reilly has been claimed by the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Mike Reilly Claimed by the Avalanche

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the Avalanche have claimed Mike Reilly.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“In eight NHL appearances this season, Reilly has contributed two assists, nine shots on net, six blocked shots and 15 hits. He could make his Colorado debut as early as Wednesday against Utah. With Cale Makar (lower body) out for about two weeks, Reilly will provide some much-needed defensive depth.”

Reilly was an obvious cut candidate from the Hurricanes’ perspective, as he had not regularly been featured in the Hurricanes’ line pairing for the last month.

Reilly, 33, has played in parts of 12 NHL seasons with seven different teams. Once he logs a game played with the Avalanche, it will be his eighth team played for.

Quickly Looking at Mike Reilly’s NHL Career

Across 468 total games played as a defenceman, Reilly has 135 total points (19 goals, 116 assists).

With Carolina last season, Reilly appeared in 42 games and recorded nine points.

He’s also played for the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, and Ottawa Senators.

Always regarded as a depth D-man, Mike Reilly could certainly log some shifts with the Colorado Avalanche, who could really use extra bodies on the blue line right now.