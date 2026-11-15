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Carolina Hurricanes Player Acquired by Avalanche

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Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 17: Mike Reilly #6 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Mark Kastelic #47 of the Boston Bruins battle for control of the puck during the first period at TD Garden on November 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Hurricanes made a pair of roster moves ahead of their showdown with the Seattle Kraken in the NHL’s Global Series.

One of those moves was placing Mike Reilly on waivers in order to make room for Jordan Staal, who was activated from IR.

Well, just a day later, Reilly has been claimed by the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Mike Reilly Claimed by the Avalanche

Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 3: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck against Mike Reilly #6 of the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 3, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the Avalanche have claimed Mike Reilly.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“In eight NHL appearances this season, Reilly has contributed two assists, nine shots on net, six blocked shots and 15 hits. He could make his Colorado debut as early as Wednesday against Utah. With Cale Makar (lower body) out for about two weeks, Reilly will provide some much-needed defensive depth.”

Reilly was an obvious cut candidate from the Hurricanes’ perspective, as he had not regularly been featured in the Hurricanes’ line pairing for the last month.

Reilly, 33, has played in parts of 12 NHL seasons with seven different teams. Once he logs a game played with the Avalanche, it will be his eighth team played for.

Quickly Looking at Mike Reilly’s NHL Career

Carolina Hurricanes v Calgary Flames
GettyCALGARY, CANADA – OCTOBER 18: Mike Reilly #6 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates during a break in play against the Calgary Flames in the first period at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 18, 2026 in Calgary, Alberta. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)

Across 468 total games played as a defenceman, Reilly has 135 total points (19 goals, 116 assists).

With Carolina last season, Reilly appeared in 42 games and recorded nine points.

He’s also played for the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, and Ottawa Senators.

Always regarded as a depth D-man, Mike Reilly could certainly log some shifts with the Colorado Avalanche, who could really use extra bodies on the blue line right now.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Hurricanes Player Acquired by Avalanche

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