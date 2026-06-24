Carolina Hurricanes Reportedly Weighing Trade Options On 24-Year-Old D-Man

The NHL offseason is here, and after their impressive Stanley Cup Finals run, it’s back to business for the Carolina Hurricanes, who have several important decisions to make with current members of their team.

One player who has been the subject of rumors is D-Man Alexander Nikishin.

NHL reporter Darren Dreger wrote via X (on 6/24):

“Multiple teams have confirmed Carolina is considering trade involving Alexander Nikishin. The 24 year old Stanley Cup champion is a pending RFA, so the Canes are weighing trade interest vs extension.”

The Hurricanes already have a lot of decisions to make with players who are set to become free agents, and as Dreger outlines, if the Canes do not want to extend Nikishin, trading for him could be the right play.

Should the Hurricanes Trade Alexander Nikishin?

TSN.com staff reports wrote (on 6/24):

“The Hurricanes have just over $11 million in projected cap space, per PuckPedia with 21 players under contract for next season. Goaltender Frederik Andersen and defenceman Mike Reilly are the team’s only pending unrestricted free agents, while Nikishin is their lone RFA.”

If the Hurricanes do make Nikishin available, one could assume that his market would be pretty vast, with teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and the Minnesota Wild being immediate top suitors that come to mind.

The Hurricanes have extended several players to savvy contract extensions like Jackson Blake, Logan Stankoven, and even Nicolas Deslauriers (this offseason).

More Hurricanes Rumors…

Aside from this recent Alexander Nikishin report, the Hurricanes are also reportedly linked to several goaltenders if Freddie Andersen were to walk out the door in free agency.

Andersen was benched for Brandon Bussi at the end of the Stanley Cup Final, which proved to be a brilliant move by coach Rod Brind’Amour, but Andersen is a franchise icon with the Hurricanes, and he could be an option to return on a smaller contract to stay with the Canes.

Aside from Andersen, the Canes are good in the forward/centre department, but if Nikishin does end up getting traded, Carolina will have to fill that void with another defenseman one way or another.

The russian product Nikishin was a prized prospect in the Hurricanes organization for a long time, but his contract demands may be too much for Eric Tulsky to pull the trigger on.