Hi, Subscriber

Carolina Hurricanes Announce Seth Jarvis News Before Oilers Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: Fans watch Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes warmup prior to Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A big matchup is on the National Hockey League schedule Thursday (10/22) between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers.

Carolina comes into the early-season showdown with an 8-2-1 record, while Edmonton is 7-1-1.

Before the Oilers game, the Hurricanes announced notable news about Seth Jarvis.

Seth Jarvis Has Been Activated Off IR!

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes lifts the Stanley Cup after Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Carolina Hurricanes won 3-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Seth Jarvis is set to make his season debut on Thursday after being activated off Injured Reserve.

He underwent offseason shoulder surgery and has progressed well through rehab.

It’s a big boost for the Hurricanes’ offense, which is already one of the best groups in the NHL.

Brennan McLain of ProHockeyRumors.com wrote: 

“Jarvis, 24, underwent shoulder surgery in late June, shortly after Carolina lifted its second Stanley Cup in franchise history. Originally, Jarvis was given a recovery timeline of four to six months. Returning tomorrow, Jarvis will have missed approximately three months and three weeks. Although he’ll need time to regain his form, Jarvis’ return is a big boost for a team dead-set on repeating as champions this season. Even without one of their top offensive talents, the Hurricanes have earned an 8-2-1 record through their first 11 contests of the 2026-27 campaign.”

How Does Seth Jarvis’s Activation Affect the Hurricanes?

Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Victory Parade
GettyRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JUNE 20: Seth Jarvis #24 raises the Stanley Cup during the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Victory Parade on June 20, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Seth Jarvis was the Hurricanes’ leading goal scorer last season, and while he might have built in rest days that prevent him from being the leading goal scorer this season, there’s no doubt that Jarvis is crucial to the Hurricanes’ offensive attack, and will always be a member of the first or second-line rotation.

In the other roster news, Rod Brind’Amour’s son, Skylar, has been recalled to the Canes, and prospect Bradley Nadeau has been sent down to AHL Chicago.

It will be very interesting to see how many shifts Jaris receives in his season debut against the Oilers on Thursday evening.

 

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Carolina Hurricanes Announce Seth Jarvis News Before Oilers Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Hurricanes News

More Heavy on Hurricanes News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x