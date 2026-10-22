Carolina Hurricanes Announce Seth Jarvis News Before Oilers Game

A big matchup is on the National Hockey League schedule Thursday (10/22) between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers.

Carolina comes into the early-season showdown with an 8-2-1 record, while Edmonton is 7-1-1.

Before the Oilers game, the Hurricanes announced notable news about Seth Jarvis.

Seth Jarvis Has Been Activated Off IR!

Seth Jarvis is set to make his season debut on Thursday after being activated off Injured Reserve.

He underwent offseason shoulder surgery and has progressed well through rehab.

It’s a big boost for the Hurricanes’ offense, which is already one of the best groups in the NHL.

Brennan McLain of ProHockeyRumors.com wrote:

“Jarvis, 24, underwent shoulder surgery in late June, shortly after Carolina lifted its second Stanley Cup in franchise history. Originally, Jarvis was given a recovery timeline of four to six months. Returning tomorrow, Jarvis will have missed approximately three months and three weeks. Although he’ll need time to regain his form, Jarvis’ return is a big boost for a team dead-set on repeating as champions this season. Even without one of their top offensive talents, the Hurricanes have earned an 8-2-1 record through their first 11 contests of the 2026-27 campaign.”

How Does Seth Jarvis’s Activation Affect the Hurricanes?

Seth Jarvis was the Hurricanes’ leading goal scorer last season, and while he might have built in rest days that prevent him from being the leading goal scorer this season, there’s no doubt that Jarvis is crucial to the Hurricanes’ offensive attack, and will always be a member of the first or second-line rotation.

In the other roster news, Rod Brind’Amour’s son, Skylar, has been recalled to the Canes, and prospect Bradley Nadeau has been sent down to AHL Chicago.

It will be very interesting to see how many shifts Jaris receives in his season debut against the Oilers on Thursday evening.