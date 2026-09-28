Carolina Hurricanes Announce Seth Jarvis News Before Panthers Game

It’s the eve of the National Hockey League season, with the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers kicking things off in the first game of the new campaign.

Puck drop is at 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday afternoon between the Hurricanes and Panthers.

Before the first game of the NHL season, the Carolina Hurricanes announced a roster decision with star forward Seth Jarvis.

Hurricanes’ Star Seth Jarvis Lands on Injured Non-Roster List

The Carolina Hurricanes X account announced on Sunday afternoon that Seth Jarvis is being placed on the injured non-roster list as he continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery.

The post reads (with all the roster news):

“The #Canes have placed forward Seth Jarvis on the injured non-roster list. Forwards Bradly Nadeau and Felix Unger Sorum have been assigned to the @Chicago_Wolves, and Juuso Valimaki has been placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.”

https://x.com/Canes/status/2104266592045674798

It’s not a shocking roster decision, as prior reports have indicated that Seth Jarvis would miss some of the opening part of the new season.

RotoWire.com wrote (about Seth Jarvis and his injury):

“Jarvis was initially pegged to miss about 4-6 months after having shoulder surgery in June. However, he believes he could return ahead of schedule after taking to the ice during training camp. Jarvis amassed 32 goals, 66 points, 224 shots on net and 81 hits in 71 games for the Hurricanes during the 2025-26 regular season.”

The good news from the above report is that Seth Jarvis could actually return much sooner than anticipated, which would be a great boost to the Canes’ lineup.

While Jarvis is sidelined, the Hurricanes will have to rely on other forwards like Nikolaj Ehlers, Logan Stankoven, and captain Jordan Staal to pick up their Stanley Cup teammate on the offensive attack.