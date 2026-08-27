Carolina Hurricanes Should Trade for Connor Hellebuyck After Bombshell Statement

3X Vezina Trophy winner Connor Helleybuck confirmed what most NHL fans already knew on Thursday, August 27, after a bombshell statement about his trade status.

Helleybuck, 33, is coming off a season that featured many career lows, but he made it clear that he wants out of the Winnipeg Jets organization in a public message.

The Carolina Hurricanes, after losing Frederik Anderson to NHL free agency, should pursue Connor Hellebuyck as a trade option to pair with Brandon Bussi. Carolina figures to return Pyotr Kochetkov next season, but there’s no clear indication of how he will perform between the pipes.

Jets’ Goalie Connor Hellebuyck Wants out of Winnipeg; What are the Hurricanes’ Chances?

Here is the full statement made by Connor Hellebuyck to the Winnipeg Jets organization, relayed by his agent Ray Petkau.

It reads:

“Winnipeg has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there. I have never forgotten June 23, 2012. That’s the day Winnipeg took a chance on a goalie playing in Odessa, TX. I gave everything I had from that moment to prove that the Jets made the right decision.

“Several months ago, I privately requested a trade. I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options. With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”

“I appreciate everything Winnipeg Jets fans have meant to me throughout my career and hope a resolution can be made soon.”

This announcement is sure to create shockwaves across the National Hockey League as the 2026-27 season is less than a month away.

More on Hurricanes’ Connor Hellebuyck Chances

The Hurricanes had been faintly linked to Connor Hellebuyck earlier this offseason after their Stanley Cup run, but now that he is officially on the trade block, a move to Carolina makes a lot of sense, and the Hurricanes have the pieces to make a deal work with a stacked amount of prospects and a plethora of draft compensation.

As noted, Connor Hellebuyck didn’t have the best season of his extremely tenured career in 2025-26, but perhaps he was just a product of his environment, which was a Winnipeg Jets team not set up to win now.

He posted a goalie record of 23-23-11 over 57 starts with a .895 save percentage and 2.86 GAA. These stats were on the heels of a phenomenal 2024-25 campaign with the Jets, where he carried a GAA of 2.00 flat over 63 games, including 47 wins.

There’s no doubt that he’s still got some prime left in his career, and any team who trades for him will have to give up a decent chunk of capital.