Carolina Hurricanes Dealt Major Taylor Hall Update Ahead of Bruins Game

After a lengthy West Coast swing, where the Carolina Hurricanes actually played very well, the defending Stanley Cup champions have headed home this week.

On Tuesday, the Hurricanes will square off with the Boston Bruins (on ESPN) in an Eastern Conference showdown.

Before the Bruins-Hurricanes game, the Hurricanes received a notable Taylor Hall injury update.

Taylor Hall Seen as Full Participant in Practice

The Carolina Hurricanes had their usual morning skate on Monday morning ahead of their upcoming game, and per multiple reports, Taylor Hall was seen as a full participant, which signals he could be rejoining the fold as early as Tuesday against the Bruins.

@HurricanesReport on Instagram wrote (about Hall):

“UPDATE: Forward Taylor Hall is a full participant at practice today, signaling a likely return to the lineup tomorrow night against Boston. He’s skating on the third line with Martinook and Jarvis. He has not played since October 13th.”

The Hurricanes have been just fine since Taylor Hall went down, but his return is good news to Carolina’s current forward group.

Be on the lookout for potential roster moves involving a skater on the Canes to return to AHL Chicago before Tuesday’s matchup.

In other Hurricanes injury news, Mark Jankowski was seen working with coaches at practice, but he’s still not skating on his own.

Also, Alexander Nikishin was not seen at practice, so it’s fair to assume he likely won’t be activated before Tuesday’s contest.

Looking at the Carolina Hurricanes Right Now

The Carolina Hurricanes, despite a few injuries to key contributors, are off to an extremely fast start in the 2026-27 season.

Their last game was a 4-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues, and the Hurricanes earned wins over the Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, and Blues on a West Coast road trip.

With 20 points through their first 13 games, the Hurricanes sit atop the Metro Division.

Carolina’s record is 9-2-2 thus far this season.