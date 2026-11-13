Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Penguins’ $92 Million Skater

The Carolina Hurricanes are currently at the top of the totem pole in both the Eastern Conference and NHL standings.

There clearly hasn’t been a Stanley Cup hangover in Raleigh, and with one of the league’s best executives, Eric Tulsky, it’s fair to assume that the Canes could push to improve their roster in the coming months.

Carolina already has one of the deepest blue line groups in the NHL, but a recent rumor suggests that the Hurricanes could be players for the Penguins’ D-man Erik Karlsson. There’s also been reports that the Hurricanes have ‘tons of interest’ in Karlsson, who is in the last year of his 8-year, $92 million deal.

Erik Karlsson Being Linked to Hurricanes in Trade Rumors

The Penguins don’t exactly have a reason to hold onto Erik Karlsson, as they’re off to a pretty poor start to the 2026-27 season, and using Karlsson as their best trade chip to acquire prospect capital or draft picks feels wise at this juncture.

BR.com’s Lyle Richardson was recently all over the rumors, and in his ‘5 trade landing spots for Erik Karlsson’, the Hurricanes are the first team mentioned: