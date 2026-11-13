Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Penguins’ $92 Million Skater

The Carolina Hurricanes are currently at the top of the totem pole in both the Eastern Conference and NHL standings.
There clearly hasn’t been a Stanley Cup hangover in Raleigh, and with one of the league’s best executives, Eric Tulsky, it’s fair to assume that the Canes could push to improve their roster in the coming months.
Carolina already has one of the deepest blue line groups in the NHL, but a recent rumor suggests that the Hurricanes could be players for the Penguins’ D-man Erik Karlsson. There’s also been reports that the Hurricanes have ‘tons of interest’ in Karlsson, who is in the last year of his 8-year, $92 million deal.
Erik Karlsson Being Linked to Hurricanes in Trade Rumors
The Penguins don’t exactly have a reason to hold onto Erik Karlsson, as they’re off to a pretty poor start to the 2026-27 season, and using Karlsson as their best trade chip to acquire prospect capital or draft picks feels wise at this juncture.
BR.com’s Lyle Richardson was recently all over the rumors, and in his ‘5 trade landing spots for Erik Karlsson’, the Hurricanes are the first team mentioned:
“Karlsson was linked to the Hurricanes during the summer of 2025. While things have changed for the club since then, his skills as a big-minute, puck-moving, right-shot defenseman could provide a boost of experienced skill on the right side of their blue line The Hurricanes could offer up 26-year-old center Jesperi Kotkaniemi as part of the return. Alexander Nikishin could interest the Penguins if the 25-year-old defenseman is willing to sign a contract extension. They also carry two third-round picks in 2027 and an extra first-rounder in 2028 to use as trade bait.”
It’s a potential trade (albeit between Metro foes) that would certainly benefit both parties.
Karlsson is in his 18th NHL season, and the 3X Norris Trophy winner has 19 points in 19 games this season, so he’s clearly still at the top of his game. Karlsson has been in Pittsburgh for the last four seasons following a trade from the San Jose Sharks.
Do the Hurricanes Need to Trade for Karlsson?
The answer is, simply put, no: the Hurricanes don’t necessarily need to trade for Erik Karlsson.
However, the Canes clearly have their eyes on a repeat prize, and if the Penguins’ asking price isn’t too high (it shouldn’t be), it’s worth asking what it would take to acquire the star D-man.
Richardson notes that Jesperi Kotkaniemi or Alexander Nikishin could be centerpieces in a potential deal, but Carolina could also opt to offer the Pens prospect capital (since they have plenty) or high draft picks, which could help Pittsburgh’s future endeavors
Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Penguins’ $92 Million Skater