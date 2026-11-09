Carolina Hurricanes Trade Prediction Lands Dylan Larkin for 3 Players

One of the biggest storylines in the National Hockey League this season is when Detroit Red Wings ‘captain’ Dylan Larkin will be traded.

Larkin has been suspended by the organization and isn’t being paid while holding out for a trade.

ProHockeyRumors.com’s Marcus Antonelli wrote (about the latest on Dylan Larkin):

“For those who need a reminder, Larkin expanded his trade list to ten teams, further from the four he originally had throughout the summer. Those teams are the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, and he has since added the Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, and New Jersey Devils, which he’s willing to accept a relocation to.”

There are also a few outside teams that could potentially strike a deal for Larkin, but speaking to the Hurricanes, Carolina remains as one of the ‘betting favorites’ to land Dylan Larkin.

Per BetOnline.AG, the Canes, along with the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, and Washington Capitals, have the best odds to land Dylan Larkin.

So, with that being said, let’s take a look at what it might take for the Canes to get a deal done.

Dylan Larkin Trade Outline Sends Star to Carolina

It still remains unknown how close the Red Wings are to making a deal for Larkin, but there’s been no shortage of speculation and rumors about what a potential trade could look like from all the suitors.

In this hypothetical trade prediction, the Hurricanes land Dylan Larkin in exchange for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eric Robinson, and prospect Felix Unger-Sorum.

It’s a 3-player deal that offers Detroit two of the Canes’ top-nine forwards this season, and a budding prospect in Unger-Sorum, who has already seen some ice time as a rookie.

Kotkaniemi seemingly always carries trade speculation, but his rather strong start to the 2026-27 season gives the Hurricanes a good reason to sell high for a player like Larkin. Plus, once Jordan Staal returns from injury, Kotkaniemi will get bumped down a line on the Hurricanes’ depth chart.

Does Dylan Larkin Make Sense for the Hurricanes?

The next question becomes whether the Hurricanes actually need Dylan Larkin, and if he even fits with the current group.

Well, for starters, it’s no surprise that Larkin wants to be traded to Carolina, as they hold firm Stanley Cup aspirations and have been the most dominant team in hockey thus far this season.

Eric Tulsky is usually a genius when it comes to player signings/transactions/trades, and trading for Larkin could leave him a bit hesitant.

Carolina is 14-3-2 through its first 19 games played this season, which is just remarkable, and there isn’t necessarily a reason to make a splash add for a big name like Dylan Larkin when the majority of the roster is playing so well.