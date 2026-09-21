Carolina Hurricanes Trade Prediction Lands Connor Hellebuyck for 2 Top Prospects

The Carolina Hurricanes have steadily been linked to Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck over recent weeks.
The development comes after Hellebuyck has asked for a trade out of Winnipeg, but things seem to be very complex on the trade talks front, as no team has stepped up to land the 3-time Vezina Award winner.
Even if Hellebuyck is aging and coming off his worst statistical season, he can still provide high-level goaltending and can be looked at as a perfect fit in Carolina if the Hurricanes would be willing to offload with some prospects and be okay with eating Hellebuyck’s cap hit.
Hurricanes-Jets Trade Pitch for Connor Hellebuyck
In this hypothetical trade prediction, Connor Hellebuyck lands on the Carolina Hurricanes for two top prospects, Joel Nystrom (D), and Felix Unger Sorum (Forward).
Look, any team that wants to acquire Hellebuyck from the Jets is going to have to offload either prospect capital or draft capital.
Nystrom is the Hurricanes’ No. 4 prospect, and Unger Sorum (the headliner of this package) is ranked second in the Canes pipeline.
An obvious headliner in a deal for Hellebuyck could include Alexander Nikishin, but his trade saga seems to not be gaining any traction.
More on Joel Nystrom and Felix Unger Sorum
Joe Nystrom entered the Hurricanes fold as a rookie last season, and while he didn’t play that much, he did get his feet wet at the NHL level.
NHL.com wrote (about Nystrom’s prospect status):
“A seventh-round draft pick, Nystrom (5-11, 178) has turned out to be a find for the Hurricanes, helping them survive their injuries on defense last season despite limited previous experience in North America — four AHL games at the end of 2024-25 after arriving from Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League. Carolina rewarded the 24-year-old in December with a four-year, $4.9 million contract that begins this season.”
As for Unger Sorum, he tore up the AHL in 2025-26 with 66 points in 75 games played. It was just his second season playing in North America.
Again, look for the Carolina Hurricanes to continue to be engaged in trade talks for Connor Hellebuyck as the season rapidly approaches.
Carolina Hurricanes Trade Prediction Lands Connor Hellebuyck for 2 Top Prospects