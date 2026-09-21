Carolina Hurricanes Trade Prediction Lands Connor Hellebuyck for 2 Top Prospects

The Carolina Hurricanes have steadily been linked to Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck over recent weeks.

The development comes after Hellebuyck has asked for a trade out of Winnipeg, but things seem to be very complex on the trade talks front, as no team has stepped up to land the 3-time Vezina Award winner.

Even if Hellebuyck is aging and coming off his worst statistical season, he can still provide high-level goaltending and can be looked at as a perfect fit in Carolina if the Hurricanes would be willing to offload with some prospects and be okay with eating Hellebuyck’s cap hit.

Hurricanes-Jets Trade Pitch for Connor Hellebuyck

In this hypothetical trade prediction, Connor Hellebuyck lands on the Carolina Hurricanes for two top prospects, Joel Nystrom (D), and Felix Unger Sorum (Forward).

Look, any team that wants to acquire Hellebuyck from the Jets is going to have to offload either prospect capital or draft capital.

Nystrom is the Hurricanes’ No. 4 prospect, and Unger Sorum (the headliner of this package) is ranked second in the Canes pipeline.

An obvious headliner in a deal for Hellebuyck could include Alexander Nikishin, but his trade saga seems to not be gaining any traction.

@NHLRumourReport recently noted what the Jets may want in return for Hellebuyck:

“Chris Johnston: Re Connor Hellebuyck trade request: I think ideally…more than even getting a goalie back, if they could get someone that addresses the center ice position as a key part of the return, that makes it start to make some sense – Chris Johnston Show (9/14)”

With the NHL season just over a week away, some sort of conclusion will have to be made eventually, and keep an eye on the Carolina Hurricanes to be the team to make the final splash this offseason.

Carolina is poised to have another very strong season in the NHL, but after losing netminder Freddie Andersen, pairing a tenured veteran like Connor Hellebuyck with Brandon Bussi can only be helpful. Plus, both Helle and Bussi are Americans, which would make for a rare American goalie tandem.

More on Joel Nystrom and Felix Unger Sorum

Joe Nystrom entered the Hurricanes fold as a rookie last season, and while he didn’t play that much, he did get his feet wet at the NHL level.

NHL.com wrote (about Nystrom’s prospect status):

“A seventh-round draft pick, Nystrom (5-11, 178) has turned out to be a find for the Hurricanes, helping them survive their injuries on defense last season despite limited previous experience in North America — four AHL games at the end of 2024-25 after arriving from Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League. Carolina rewarded the 24-year-old in December with a four-year, $4.9 million contract that begins this season.”

As for Unger Sorum, he tore up the AHL in 2025-26 with 66 points in 75 games played. It was just his second season playing in North America.

Again, look for the Carolina Hurricanes to continue to be engaged in trade talks for Connor Hellebuyck as the season rapidly approaches.