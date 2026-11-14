Carolina Hurricanes Trade Prediction Nets Dylan Larkin for 4 Players

By now, it’s well known that the Detroit Red Wings will likely move on from center Dylan Larkin.

Larkin continues to sit out without pay while the organization searches for a suitor.

Larkin has listed 10 teams he would like to be traded to, but other NHL teams are vying for his services as well, or at least trying to do so.

One of the teams that Larkin would welcome a trade to is the Carolina Hurricanes. While the Hurricanes don’t necessarily need the services of Dylan Larkin, Carolina stands out as an obvious trade destination for a player like Larkin who would like to win a Stanley Cup.

Amid the rumors and speculation, let’s take a look at what a potential trade between the Hurricanes and Red Wings could look like for Larkin.

Hurricanes Offload 4 Players in Potential Dylan Larkin Deal

Here is a quick outline of what it might take for the Carolina Hurricanes to acquire Dylan Larkin:

Hurricanes receive: F Dylan Larkin

Red Wings receive: Defenceman Alexander Nikishin, F Jesperi Kotkaniemi, prospects Joel Nystrom, Felix Unger-Sorum

BleacherReport.com’s Adam Gretz recently wrote about the idea of Larkin joining the Hurricanes via trade: