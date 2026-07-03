Hurricanes Reveal Condition for Rival Teams to Acquire Alexander Nikishin

The Carolina Hurricanes have been building their core group and their culture under Rod Brind’Amour for years now, and in 2026 it finally paid off, with the team winning their first Stanley Cup since 2006, and second overall in franchise history in dominant fashion.

Unfortunately for the rest of the NHL, this team won’t be going anywhere in the near future, as their core group remains young, and with plenty of cap space and draft capital in the years ahead, they could be a threat to become the NHL’s next dynasty. One player that may not be involved in all of that however is young defenseman Alexander Nikishin, who has made it clear that he’s not happy with his role in Carolina, and may want out this off-season.

Could the Hurricanes Trade Alexander Nikishin?

That’s led to immense speculation over the 24-year-old blue liner, who played his first full NHL season in 2026/27, tallying 11 goals and 33 points across 81 games in the process. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Nikishin is everything that a team could want in a young defenseman, with many teams, including the division rival New York Rangers seemingly pushing hard to land him early in the summer.

Right now, nothing is imminent on the Nikishin front, but with so many teams interested, with some potentially missing out on other available names, there will be another push from the league to land the 24-year-old.

Carolina Have Major Condition for Teams Looking to Land Nikishin

Unsurprisingly, the Hurricanes have placed a high price tag on the former third-round draft pick, who arrived to the NHL with immense hype in 2024/25, and now, a new condition for teams acquiring him has been revealed. According to insider David Pagnotta on the latest episode of the DFO Rundown, any team looking to acquire Nikishin has been told by the Hurricanes front office that they will need to take on Jesperi Kotkaniemi as well.

“You want Alexander Nikishin…cool, but you gotta take Jesperi Kotkaniemi with him,” said Pagnotta.

In the past, Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been seen as a negative asset given what was once a massive contract, but with the rising salary cap, a cap hit of $4.82 million per season is no longer the massive deal it once was, meaning that teams could certainly take him on if the trade makes sense for both parties. While the ‘Canes could definitely keep Kotkaniemi, he just isn’t a fit for this roster, and after posting 33 points in 78 games played in 2024/25, there could be some interest from rival teams who want to land Nikishin desperately.

It’s unclear if this is a dealbreaker for GM Eric Tulsky and the Hurricanes, but as they look to clear up cap space and add pieces for a potential back-to-back Stanley Cup push in 2026/27, it makes sense to get Kotkaniemi’s cap hit off the board, and with Nikishin seemingly wanting out, there could definitely be a deal to be made before the regular season begins.