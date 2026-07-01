Hurricanes Trade for Jets Goalie Makes More Sense After Latest Stuart Skinner Signing

NHL free agency opened up on July 1, and it’s been a frenzy of transactions.

One of the first signings regarding a goaltender was Stuart Skinner signing with the Winnipeg Jets on a 2 x $3.75 million AAV deal.

The Athletic wrote (on 7/1):

“After being traded from his hometown Edmonton Oilers to the Pittsburgh Penguins in December, Skinner has signed a two-year, $3.75 million AAV deal with the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Wednesday.”

The biggest follow-up question to this Stuart Skinner news is what will happen with Connor Hellebuyck, who has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and the Carolina Hurricanes have been linked to the 3X Vezina winner.

Does the Stuart Skinner signing make the Hellebuyck trade picture clearer? What does it mean for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Carolina Hurricanes Pouncing on Connor Hellebuyck Makes Sense After Skinner Signing

Now, context is very important here, as Stuart Skinner is not signing with the Winnipeg Jets to be their starting goaltender, but a Connor Hellebuyck trade has been floated around in NHL rumors for the past week, and the Hurricanes, believe it or not, are a dark-horse team that could pounce on the opportunity.

Do the Hurricanes necessarily need Hellebuyck? No, but is Freddie Andersen departs via free agency, which could be announced at any point now, then Connor Hellebuyck immediately stands out as a fit in Carolina.

A recent rumor suggested that Connor Hellebuyck is actually interested in playing for the Hurricanes. Hellebuyck may be displeased with the current situation in Winnipeg, and well, what better place to play to increase your Stanley Cup chances than Carolina?

More Carolina Hurricanes Rumors:

Remember when the Hurricanes traded for defenseman John Carlson a few days ago?

Well, both sides have yet to come to an agreement on a new contract, and other teams have started to surface as trade suitors for Carlson, including the Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers.

@NHLRumourReport wrote (on 7/1):

“Pierre LeBrun: Re John Carlson: Tampa, Philly, Carolina, we should know by the end of the day – Free Agent Frenzy (7/1)”

Other rumors include the Canes continuing to find a trade partner for Alexander Nikishin, and then Jesperi Kotkaniemi has carried some trade rumors over the past week as well.

As NHL free agency continues, expect the Hurricanes to be involved in some form or fashion, and as sneaky as Eric Tulsky is, the Canes could end up stunning the NHL with a massive trade for Connor Hellebuyck.