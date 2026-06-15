Carolina Hurricanes Defeat the Vegas Golden Knights to Win Stanley Cup Final

The Carolina Hurricanes are the 2026 Stanley Cup Final victors after downing the Vegas Golden Knights in game six to hoist Lord Stanley, and the celebration is on for the Canes and their fans in Raleigh, NorthCarolina. It was a 3-0 victory in game six. Jordan Staal takes home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP for the Carolina Hurricanes’ playoff run. He becomes the oldest player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe.

How on point is it that the Hurricanes’ second line (Jackson Blake, Taylor Hall, and Logan Stankoven) was EVERYWHERE in this clinching game of the Stanley Cup Final. Taylor Hall punched through to give Carolina a 1-0 lead on Sunday, and then Jackson Blake (off a deflection by Vegas) made it 2-0 more than halfway through the second period of game six. This Stanley Cup Final was riddled with prime storylines and heroic performances, but look no further than netminder Brandon Bussi, who has been the star of the show for the Canes the last two games. In what has truly been a wire-to-wire DOMINANT season by the Hurricanes, the fans should remember Bussi and sing his praises for years to come. THE Hurricanes are Stanley Cup Champions for the first time since 2006, led by former player and now head man Rod Brind’Amour. Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and Andrei Svechnikov are all champions!

Nikolaj Ehlers punched one home in an empty net to seal the deal.

Rod Brind’Amour Decisions Pay Off

And you have to give Rob Brind’Amour a ton of credit for the decision to make the goalie change from Freddie Andersen to Brandon Bussi. Andersen had performed so well in these NHL playoffs, and it had to have been very hard for Brind’Amour to make the switch.

Brandon Bussi saved ALL 23 shots that he was faced with in game six, and it’s the ultimate reason the Canes’ players are now dancing around the ice with Lord Stanley.

I’d also be remiss if Jordan Staal (the Captain) wasn’t mentioned quickly in this piece. Staal, 37, has been with the Hurricanes since 2012, and has been there every step of the way for the team’s eventual run to the Cup Final. He also scored a goal in the first five games of this Stanley Cup Final. The Hurricanes were able to prevail after a couple of strong Golden Knights individual performances, including Mitch Marner’s hat trick early in the series.

What Were the Factors of the Hurricanes’ Dominant Postseason Run?

The Carolina Hurricanes held the best record in the Eastern Conference for the 2025-26 season, and dominated (8-2) on home ice at the Lenovo Center. Carolina won several games of this Stanley Cup Playoffs in overtime, including two memorable OT winners against the Montreal Canadiens.

How did the Hurricanes get here? They faced the Ottawa Senators in the first round and swept. They faced the Philadelphia Flyers in the quarterfinals and swept. Carolina beat Montreal in five games and then topped the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights in six games. A truly incredible playoff run for a truly incredible NHL team. Every player on the Canes will get a day with Lord Stanley and have their names permanently engraved on the side of the cup.

The defenseman corps of players like Jaccob Slavin, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jalen Chatfield, and Sean Walker is all worth mentioning. Role players like Jordan Martinook, Eric Robinson, and Mark Jankowski also played a big role in the success of this team.

Particularly against Vegas, the Hurricanes won the last three games of the series after being down 2-1 through the first three games. The team got back to their style of play in the final games, and of course, Brandon Bussi. Carolina smothered the Vegas offensive attack.

One of the more underrated teams of all time in professional sports, perhaps, the Canes end it the right way by claiming what’s rightfully theirs.

The Carolina Hurricanes are the 2026 Stanley Cup Champions

So there you have it, the Carolina Hurricanes reign victorious in the National Hockey League, and all eyes are on them for the upcoming season.

And what an NHL season it was since the beginning, a true full circle moment for Carolina, as they started the season with Brandon Bussi as the goaltender.

A special moment for a special team. It will be interesting to see, as always, the best reactions across the hockey world from the Hurricanes players and their Stanley Cup traditions.





