Hurricanes Trade Pitch Sends Alexander Nikishin to St. Louis Blues

The Carolina Hurricanes-Alexander Nikishin trade saga seems to be coming to a head, and with rumors flying around the National Hockey League, some insiders, reporters, and executives believe that Nikishin could be traded within the next week.

As of now, it appears that the St. Louis Blues are the frontrunners to land the 24-year-old defenseman.

However, what could a full trade look like? And is St. Louis willing to pay Nikishin on his contract demands?

Blues Stand Out as Obvious Alexander Nikishin Landing Spot

As of now, the St. Louis Blues seem to be the top landing spot for Nikishin.

FanSided.com’s Joe DeMarini recently wrote (about the Nikishin saga from a Blues perspective):

“The Blues’ defense group was one of their biggest pain points heading into the season, and now it’s looking even more precarious due to the injuries. Nikishin, a left shot who can play either side, would easily slot into the top four, taking some of the load away from young defenseman Theo Lindstein and a struggling Cam Fowler. The team could use some offense from their backend, and Nikishin’s 33 points as a rookie is a promising sign.”

The biggest conundrum in this whole trade saga regards how much Nikishin’s contract should be worth. There have been reports that the New York Rangers tried to trade and sign the Russian D-Man, but Nikishin’s contract demands were too high, and even the Hurricanes tried to ink Nikishin to an 8-9 year deal with a lower cap hit, but Nikishin’s camp reportedly wants a higher AAV and fewer years on the deal.

Either way, if the Blues were to make this splash trade, they would have to be okay with extending a contract offer.

What Could Alexander Nikishin to Blues Trade Look Like?

It seems like the Hurricanes likely just want to get this Alexander Nikishin situation out of the way, and the Canes don’t necessarily need all that much right now, as they have a pretty complete team.

However, St. Louis could put together a package that includes a draft pick or two, as well as a top-10 prospect or so in order to land Nikishin.

It’s hard to believe that, at this moment, the Hurricanes’ asking price is all that high.

Yes, Carolina tried to retain him, but it feels very obvious that his future with the team is over, so the Hurricanes might be willing to take less just to get this drama off their hands.