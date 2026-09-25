Hurricanes Confirm $7.9 Million Deal Before NHL Season

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed Russian goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to a two-year contract, the club’s press service reported. Under the deal, the goaltender will earn $2.4 million plus a $1.5 million signing bonus in 2027-28 and $3 million plus a $1 million signing bonus in 2028-29.

“Petr is an incredibly talented goaltender whose aggressive style fits our team perfectly. We believe in his ability to win games for our team and are excited that he wants to continue to help us compete for championships in Carolina,” said General Manager Eric Tulsky.

The 27-year-old goalie missed most of last season with a lower-body injury. He played in only nine games, posting a 2.33 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.

Pyotr played 125 regular-season games with the Hurricanes, saving 90.5% of his shots on goal. He played 10 playoff games, posting a 3.83 goals-against average and an .860 save percentage. He won the 2026 Stanley Cup with the team.

Carolina selected Kochetkov in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

What’s Next for the Carolina Hurricanes?

The Hurricanes still have one commitment pending before the season starts. On Saturday, they will face the Nashville Predators. After that, Carolina will begin the season against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 29, then face the Washington Capitals on Oct. 2.

One day later, they will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, October 3, three days before facing the Montreal Canadiens on October 6.

On October 8, they will face the Vancouver Canucks, while two days later, on October 10, they will face the Chicago Blackhawks.

They will finish the middle of October by facing the Philadelphia Flyers again on October 11, before facing the Washington Capitals on October 13 and the Winnipeg Jets on October 17.

The final stretch of next month looks like this for Carolina: they will face the Calgary Flames on October 18, and two days later, on the 20th, they will face the Vancouver Canucks.

On October 22, they face the Edmonton Oilers, and on October 24, they face the St. Louis Blues.

On October 27, they will face the Boston Bruins, while they will finish the month by facing the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 29.

Here are the details of the Hurricanes’ offseason moves.