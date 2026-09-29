Hurricanes’ Connor Hellebuyck Trade Depends on Alexander Nikishin, St. Louis Blues

The Carolina Hurricanes just won the Stanley Cup.

Clearly, they aren’t content with just that triumph, though. They want more, and they want Connor Hellebuyck to help them make it happen.

Hellebuyck is the gold medalist goalie who remains with the Winnipeg Jets despite an offseason filled with trade rumors.

The NHL regular season begins on Tuesday night, and Hellebuyck hasn’t moved yet, but it sounds like a deal is still possible.

The question starts to become what would actually get a trade over the line.

It sounds like Carolina possesses the answer if they can align the pieces in the right way.

Hurricanes’ Connor Hellebuyck Trade Outlook

It sounds like the defenseman Alexander Nikishin might be the key here.

As Nikishin pursues a contract extension, he might not be long for Carolina, but the idea of him ending up in Winnipeg doesn’t appear to be working, either.

The Hurricanes might need another team involved to get a trade done — with the St. Louis Blues a possibility.

This is how Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman explained all that in his new 32 Thoughts column on Tuesday: