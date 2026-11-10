Pitching a Hurricanes-Flyers Trade for Matvei Michkov After Bombshell Report

Breaking news surfaced on Tuesday afternoon (11/10) when the bombshell report was dropped by Kevin Weekes that Philadelphia Flyers star forward Matvei Michkov wants a change of scenery.

ProHockeyRumors.com’s Brennan McLain wrote (about Michkov):

“Of all the trade requests this season, this one is the least surprising. Michkov and Philadelphia’s relationship has deteriorated since the Flyers hired Rick Tocchet as head coach. That’s not to say the blame is squarely on Tocchet’s shoulders, but it is the one event almost everyone can point to as when things began to sour.”

Plus, with the Flyers off to such a horrible start, it makes even more sense why Michkov wants out. Important to note that he’s also a free agent after the season is over. There has been a lot of shocking trade requests this season, and the Carolina Hurricanes have been in the thick of things with each one…. so let’s not waste any time and take a look at what a potential trade between the Hurricanes and Flyers may look like.

Hurricanes Trade Pitch for Flyers’ Matvei Michkov

There haven’t been any reports of where Mitchkov may want to land after the ‘change of scenery’ request, and the Hurricanes being in the Metro Division with the Flyers may hold them back for this specific trade, but let’s be honest, it wouldn’t shock anyone if the Canes are rumored to be a top landing spot for the 21-year-old right-winger from Russia.

And here’s a quick trade pitch that could be strong enough to send Mitchkov to Carolina.

Hurricanes receive: forward Matvei Mitchkov

Flyers receive: Defenceman Alexander Nikishin, forward William Carrier, and prospect Felix Unger-Sorum

In 2026, Mitchkov has played in all 20 games for the Flyers. He has 10 goals and four assists. His 10 goals lead the team, and whichever team puts together a strong enough package for Mitchkov will get an immediate boost to their forward group.

While the Hurricanes don’t necessarily need forward help, they continue to torment the rest of the NHL this season, and adding another proven scorer like Mitchkov would really help the Canes’ chances to go back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions.

Definitely stay updated with all the NHL trade news and rumors over the next few days to see which teams officially emerge as Mitchkov suitors.

Taking a Quick Look at Matvei Mitchkov’s NHL Career….

Matvei Mitckov is still in the very early stages of his NHL career.

He’s in just his third season.

Across 181 games played thus far over three seasons, Mitchkov has 56 goals and 72 assists, which is good for 128 points.

Again, he’s still just 21 years old and carries immense upside, and there will be several suitors calling the Flyers to see how much it would take to acquire his services for the rest of the 2026-27 campaign.