Hurricanes Get Honest Assessment After Kraken Win: ‘Anything Spectacular’

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in the 2026 NHL Global Series in Finland on Thursday, November 12.

Nikolaj Ehlers opened the scoring in the first period, with assists from K’Andre Miller and Logan Stankoven. Sebastian Aho also found the back of the net in the opening period, with Jackson Blake and Ehlers picking up the assists.

In the second period, Carolina extended its lead to 3-0 with a goal from Juuso Valimaki, assisted by Stankoven. The Hurricanes added another goal in the third period to make it 4-0, with Aho scoring his second of the night off assists from Miller and Andrei Svechnikov.

The Kraken eventually scored their only goal of the game through Frederick Gaudreau.

During the postgame edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, ESPN’s Adam Gold offered an honest assessment of the matchup, saying nothing particularly spectacular stood out in Carolina’s performance. Instead, he described it as a typical Hurricanes showing.

Adam Gold Says Carolina’s Win Was ‘Vintage Hurricanes Hockey’

Gold said, “Let’s get it going! The Hurricanes win 4-1 over in Helsinki.”

“The Hurricanes defeat the Kraken 4-1. It was a pretty solid, dominant effort from start to finish. As I posted on Twitter, it was a display that we’re kind of used to seeing. I don’t think there was anything spectacular about it.”

“It was just vintage Hurricanes hockey.”

“Maybe they could have scored a couple more goals. I don’t know. They certainly had plenty of scoring chances. The power play converted on the first opportunity; the second one didn’t go in, and I think the third one was kind of a throwaway at the end.”

“The penalty kill looked very good. In fact, on Seattle’s second power play, I think Carolina had three scoring chances to one for the Kraken.”

“Brandon Bussi did what he had to do. He kept all but one out, and the Hurricanes picked up their 15th win of the season. That counts as a road win, too. They’re now 9-2-1 on the road.”