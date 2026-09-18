Hurricanes-Jets Connor Hellebuyck Trade Is a No-Go, Insider Says

One of the teams rumored to be interested in Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is the Carolina Hurricanes.

And looking at the Canes’ goalie depth chart, it’s not hard to see why.

But according to insider Elliotte Friedman, the deal is a no-go.

In the latest edition of the 32 Thought Podcast, the notable broadcaster made a point of how the prevailing chatter posits the Jets and Canes could just swap problems, specifically, a deal revolving around Hellebuyck and RFA blueliner Alexander Nikishin.

However, the deal is a no-go for the Jets as the circumstances around Nikishin just aren’t appealing.

“People are talking about, could the Jets make a deal with Carolina around Nikishin. I do believe Carolina remains very interested. I would just say this: If the Jets wanted to do a Nikishin deal, it would probably be done already.”

That’s a bold statement. And it signals that there would be a willingness for the Hurricanes to give up one of the most promising young blueliners in the league. However, Winnipeg isn’t thrilled about the complications that this trade for Connor Hellebuyck would unleash.

“I think the Jets feel there may be a signability issue there. Someone said to me, well, ‘Why don’t the Jets just take Nikishin and flip him?’ I don’t think that appealed to them at all.”

So, judging from Friedman’s comments, that may be it for the idea of Connor Hellebuyck going to Carolina.

Hurricanes Don’t Really Need Connor Hellebuyck Anyway

While it’s certainly tempting to upgrade in the crease, the fact is that the Hurricanes don’t need Connor Hellebuyck.

The club is coming off a Stanley Cup championship in which they won without a high-end goalie. Yes, Frederik Andersen played remarkably during the postseason, but he ultimately succumbed to injury. And it was Brandon Bussi who ended up saving the day.

Now, the Canes will roll with Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov. That’s a solid tandem, provided both can stay healthy.

And yes, the Hurricanes would love to add someone like Hellebuyck to the mix. But let’s face it: Unless the Canes can get rid of Nikishin and effectively kill two birds with one stone, the overall trade package that it would take to get Hellebuyck just wouldn’t be worth it.

Nikishin Stuck in Carolina for the Time Being

As for Nikishin, well, it seems he’s stuck in Carolina for the time being. Precisely as Friedman pointed out, any team interested in landing the Hurricanes’ blueliner would have to consider his new contract. And if Nikishin is on the fence about signing, teams may just pass on him.

That situation could put Carolina in an uncomfortable position. But it doesn’t seem like GM Eric Tulsky is going to be losing any sleep over Nikishin’s reluctance to re-sign.

So, that’s that.

It seems that any idea of a deal revolving around Connor Hellebuyck and Alexander Nikishin is dead as the Dodo. While things can change in a heartbeat, things would have to significantly change in order for the Hurricanes and Jets to become trade partners, at least in this particular case.