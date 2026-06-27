NHL Trade: Carolina Hurricanes Acquire Ducks’ John Carlson

The rich got richer in the NHL on Saturday evening when the announcement surfaced that the Carolina Hurricanes are acquiring the rights to Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Carlson.

Reports have been surfacing all week about the Hurricanes and their trade talks, but this deal could signal that the end is near for Alexander Nikishin.

ESPN.com wrote (about the deal, via X):

“The Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes acquired the rights to unrestricted free agent defenseman John Carlson in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Carlson won the Stanley Cup in 2018 with the Washington Capitals.”

John Carlson Joins the Carolina Hurricanes

NHL.com wrote: “The Carolina Hurricanes concluded their 2026 NHL Draft activity with their third trade of the day, sending the 192nd overall selection and pending restricted free agent (RFA) defenseman Kyle Masters to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) blueliner John Carlson.”

Carlson just finished his 17th season in the NHL and posted another solid season for a D-man by recording 60 points in 71 games played.

Again, the Carolina Hurricanes, who don’t even necessarily need a D-man, are getting richer, and the next question will pertain to what the Hurricanes will sign Carlson for.

John Carlson’s Fit with Carolina

Under the Carolina Hurricanes, John Carlson should thrive as he has with both the Capitals and the Ducks

Carlson knows the Metro division very well, and now he will get a few chances to torment his old squad when the Caps and Canes square off. The 36-year-old has tallied 785 total points in his career (170 goals, 615 assists), and he’s a career 112 +/- skater.

He’s a 2X NHL All-Star, and this is the second time this calendar year that Carlson has moved teams. He made his NHL debut in 2009.

As noted, the next move will be for the Hurricanes to sign Carlson, which could happen at any moment (after July 1, when NHL free agency opens up). Still, for now, Carolina fans can be happy that while the team may lose players after the Stanley Cup victory, they are also continuing to be aggressive in their player pursuits.

You have to give a lot of credit to GM Eric Tulsky for how he has built this Hurricanes roster.