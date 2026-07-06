Carolina Hurricanes Quietly Sign Goalie in NHL Free Agency

NHL Free Agency is winding down, and the Carolina Hurricanes have been relatively quiet. Perhaps it’s by design, but the biggest pieces of news for Carolina over the past week have been losing Frederik Andersen to the Oilers, and then John Carlson, whom the Canes had just traded for, signed with the Lightning.

The Freddie Andersen departure felt premeditated, so the Hurricanes may have felt obligated to add some goalie depth in their organization, and they did so with a semi-notable signing of a 28-year-old netminder.

Carolina Hurricanes Sign Zach Sawchenko

Per multiple reports, the Hurricanes signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko (who had already been in the organization) to a one-year deal with an AAV of 850K.

@CanesPR wrote on 7/4:

“Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Sawchenko $850,000 in the NHL or $150,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL), with a guarantee of at least $190,000.”

It’s certainly a well-deserved contract for Zach Sawchenko, who helped the Cleveland Monsters reach the Calder Cup this season.

A native of Calgary spent his 2025-26 season with the AHL’s Monsters, and posted a record of 14-10-3 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .880 save percentage.

Sawchenko has played in seven NHL games with the San Jose Sharks (2021-22), and he went 1-2-1 with a 3.35 GAA.

More on Hurricanes Goaltenders

So, as for now, heading into the 2026-27 NHL season, it looks like the Hurricanes’ goalie group looks like: Brandon Bussi, Pyotr Kochetkov, and Zach Sawchenko.

That is, of course, if Carolina doesn’t go out and acquire another top-end goaltender via trade. The new league year just opened up, but for teams like Carolina out there, who carry tons of speculation, anything can happen.

The loss of Freddie Andersen hurts the depth of the group, but aside from the NHL playoffs, it’s fair to note that Andersen had the worst regular season of his career in 2025-26, so some fresh options may be on the forefront of Tulsky’s mind.