Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour Sends Heartfelt Sebastian Aho Message After Kraken Game

The Carolina Hurricanes are currently in Helsinki, Finland, participating in the NHL’s Global Series with the Seattle Kraken.

On Thursday afternoon (11/12), the Hurricanes picked up a 4-1 victory over the Kraken. It would be hard to say that Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho didn’t play a big role in the win, as the Finnish skater logged two goals in his homeland.

Following the win, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour shared a heartfelt message regarding Aho and the impact he has on this Hurricanes team/what it meant for Aho to notch two goals in Finland.

Hurricanes Rod Brind’Amour Speaks on Sebastian Aho’s Greatness

Per Carolina Hurricanes reporter Ryan Henkel, here was what head coach Rod Brind’Amour said about Sebastian Aho following the Kraken game on Thursday:

“I’ve been fortunate to be with him since he came into the league. I remember his first development camp practice when he showed up and I remember talking to some of the guys being like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to make it’ because he was just a kid. He was so little. But he just willed himself into becoming the player he is.”

Brind’Amour is usually pretty vanilla with the media, so it’s cool to see him open up about what Aho’s rise to stardom has meant to him personally.

The Hurricanes coach also added (about Aho’s two goals):

“You knew it meant a lot to him. You could see it all week that we’ve been here that he’s just been extremely happy and he wanted to do what he did tonight. It was great to see.”

Carolina Hurricanes Continue to Dominant NHL Schedule

With the Hurricanes’ regulation win on Thursday, the Hurricanes reclaimed the top spot in the NHL standings with 32 points.

Carolina is a well-oiled machine, and it doesn’t seem like they will be slowing down anytime soon.

Through 20 games played this season, the Canes are 15-3-2.

No Stanley Cup slump for the defending champions in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Canes will wrap up the Global Series on Saturday afternoon in another matchup with the Kraken.