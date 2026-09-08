Carolina Hurricanes Rumors: Defenseman Alexander Nikishkin Linked to St. Louis Blues in Latest Report

The 2026-2027 NHL season is set to get underway this month (September), and fall camp for all 32 NHL clubs is set to start in the coming weeks.

For the defending Stanley Cup champs, the Carolina Hurricanes, it’s expected that they are not done sorting out their roster before the season.

Although it’s technically the down season in the league in terms of player transactions, it’s plausible to see a handful of moves be made before the season kicks off, and there’s certainly no shortage of rumors happening across the landscape. One rumor pertaining to the Carolina Hurricanes regards defenseman Alexander Nikshin, who has been a steady trade subject this entire offseason.

Latest Rumor Links Alexander Nikishin to St. Louis Blues

Per @NHLRumourReport, there is speculation building that Alexander Nikishin could be a good fit with the St. Louis Blues:

“Jeremy Rutherford: Re Blues: [Hurricanes defenseman] Alexander Nikishin, 24, fits the profile that new general manager Alexander Steen is seeking; The Blues appear interested. NHLRR: The Blues were one of the teams that was reportedly interested in Nikishin when his [name] surfaced around the draft and free agency”

It remains unclear if the Hurricanes actually want to let go of Nikishin or not, but he does appear to have a semi-large market of potential suitors that could use a young defenseman who can be controllable for the future.

Nikishin remains unsigned ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, and it appears likely that it will stay that way (considering the Hurricanes haven’t inked him to a deal yet). He is a restricted free agent.

More on Alexander Nikishin…

Alexander Nikishin, 24, burst onto the scene for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2025-26 in his rookie campaign in the NHL.

He played in 81 games and recorded 33 points (22 A, 11G).

His +/- was 18, and he’s a big, strong defenseman who displays his physicality on the boards.

If the Blues were to land Alexander Nikishin, they would have to offer Carolina something pretty enticing.

Nikishin remains one of the top NHL trade targets heading into the new season.