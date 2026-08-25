Blackhawks Urged to Sign Former Oilers Center in Intriguing Move

The Chicago Blackhawks have had themselves an eventful 2026 NHL Offseason. They have added multiple new players to their roster, as they brought in Patrick Kane, Bowen Byram, Jordan Greenway, Ian Cole, and Cole Smith.

With these moves, it is apparent that the Blackhawks want to take a step forward in their rebuild this season and be more competitive. But could they have another move in store?

When looking at the Blackhawks’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they could use more forward depth. Due to this, they are being recommended to bring in a former Edmonton Oilers center.

In a recent article for Pro Hockey Rumors, Brennan McClain named the Oilers among the teams that should consider signing Adam Henrique at this point in the offseason.

“Although they don’t have obvious needs for a 36-year-old center, the Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, and Tampa Bay Lightning all seem like decent fits for Henrique. Each of those four teams finished in the bottom 10 in faceoff percentage last season and could use a bump at the bottom of their forward corps,” McClain wrote.

The Blackhawks taking a chance on Henrique would be interesting to see. He would have the potential to give their forward group a nice boost and would give them another well-respected veteran in their room.

Looking at Henrique’s 2025-2026 Season With the Oilers

Henrique appeared in 65 games last season for the Oilers, where he posted three goals, 15 points, and won 54% of his faceoffs. This was after he recorded 12 goals and 27 points in 81 games for the Oilers during the 2024-25 season. With this, Henrique’s offense dropped noticeably last season for Edmonton.

Although this is the case, the possibility of him bouncing back next season if he lands a contract should not be ruled out. Just back in 2023-24, he recorded 24 goals and 51 points in 82 games split between the Anaheim Ducks and Oilers. With that, maybe he could get his offense up a bit more on a team like Chicago.

Henrique Would Provide the Blackhawks’ Bottom Six With Another Option

Henrique’s days as a true top-six center may be over, but he would still have the potential to be a solid addition to Chicago’s bottom six if signed. He could slot nicely as their fourth-line center but also could move up to their third line if needed. Yet, even if Henrique was an extra forward for Chicago, he could still provide them with value.

Ultimately, with the Blackhawks needing more experienced forwards, there would be no harm in them signing Henrique to a one-year deal. It will be intriguing to see if they do just that from here.