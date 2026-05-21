Blackhawks Named a Top Landing Spot for Sabres Star Forward

It was another long campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2025-26. The Blackhawks finished the season at the bottom of the Central Division standings with a 29-39-14 record and 72 points. They also had the second-fewest points in the NHL, with the Vancouver Canucks being the only team that had fewer.

Yet, with the Blackhawks having plenty of exciting young talent, it is very possible that they will take a step forward next season and be more competitive. This is especially the case if they end up landing some proven NHL talent that would help boost their roster immediately.

One of the Blackhawks’ biggest needs is to bring in at least one legitimate top-six winger. Because of this, the Blackhawks are now being viewed as a prime potential landing spot for one of the NHL’s best pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) as we inch closer to July 1.

Blackhawks Named Potential Free-Agent Destination for Sabres’ Alex Tuch

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Lucky Ngamwajasat looked at five teams that could look to sign Tuch this offseason. Among the teams that were discussed were the Chicago Blackhawks.

“It might be finally time for general manager Kyle Davidson to open up the wallet and get Connor Bedard some badly needed help on the wing,” Ngamwajasat wrote. “Money won’t be an issue for Chicago, which has over $40 million in cap space. The question is, will Davidson be desperate enough to make an offer large enough to lure Tuch?”

With the Blackhawks in serious need of another top-six winger, it would make a lot of sense if they tried to sign Tuch this offseason if he hits the market. He is the NHL’s top free-agent forward by a significant margin and would be a big pickup for a Blackhawks club that is looking to take that next step in 2026-27.

Tuch’s numbers this season show just how good of a pickup he would be for the Blackhawks if signed. In 79 games with the Sabres this campaign, Tuch posted 33 goals, 33 assists, 66 points, and a plus-24 rating. This is after he scored 36 goals in two out of his previous seasons before 2025-26, so he has consistently been a high-impact scorer. This is exactly what the Blackhawks need right now, so it would not be shocking in the slightest if they worked hard to sign the 6-foot-4 winger this summer.

Where Tuch Could Fit in the Blackhawks’ Lineup If Signed

If the Blackhawks successfully sign Tuch, he could work perfectly on their first line with Bedard due to his high offensive skill. Furthermore, due to his strong all-around play, Tuch would also be a clear candidate to play on both the Blackhawks’ power play and penalty kill if signed.

With the Blackhawks needing more veteran talent around them to help their younger players grow, adding a star like Tuch to their top six would be massive. It will be interesting to see if he ends up testing the market instead of re-signing with Buffalo. If he does hit free agency, the Blackhawks will certainly be a team to keep an eye on.