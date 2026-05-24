Blackhawks, Bedard Resume Talks, Ready to Blow Up Market

The Chicago Blackhawks and star center Connor Bedard have reportedly resumed negotiations. That’s good news for fans hoping to get a positive update on the 20-year-old’s contract status for next year.

According to the Fourth Period, the two sides have gotten back to work, potentially making some headway. Insider David Pagnotta added the following insights regarding the resumption of negotiations.

“The negotiations are ongoing. They’re going back and forth. Different variations, different options are being discussed back and forth. Going full-term, going to take him to the end of his RFA status right before that final year before he can get to UFA, so he’s still controllable.”

Bedard would remain an RFA until his age-26 season. That’s about seven seasons away. As such, the Blackhawks could be looking to go that route.

However, there may be various options on the table. While a two or three-year bridge deal may also be a possibility, the organization might be keen on something more like a five-year deal.

For Bedard’s camp, a shorter-term deal could make more sense. If the former first-overall pick continues his current trajectory, he could demand another big payday in a couple of seasons.

But what could determine the overall term of the contract could be the financial terms.

Blackhawks and Bedard Talking Big Money

Pagnotta shed some more light on what the financial considerations of the deal could be. Per the insider, the money could be the key in figuring out how long this deal could be.

“And the dollars will dictate what those terms are going to be or I guess vice versa. You know, you’re hearing $14 million a year and $15M, $16M, depends on what the term is.”

A short-term deal could lock Bedard in around $14 million. Since he’d be opting for a bigger payday down the line, the Blackhawks might be more inclined to save a few bucks now.

If the plan is for a long-term deal, then potentially hitting $16 million would be the most reasonable assumption. Such a contract could disrupt the overall market, not just for RFAs, but free agents in general.

It’s worth pointing out that the rising cap, which projects to be around $123 million for the 2028-29 season, would significantly dilute Bedard’s cap hit over time. That’s why the Blackhawks might be willing to dish out a bigger deal now, knowing that they’ll have more room down the line.

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Cost Certainty Crucial for Chicago

Getting Bedard signed for as long as possible is a crucial issue for one reason. The Blackhawks need cost certainty as various players on entry-level deals will need new contracts after next season.

For example, Wyatt Kaider, Artyom Levshunov, Sam Rinzel, Louis Crevier, Oliver Moore, and Ryan Greene will all need new contracts in the 2027 offseason. Re-signing all of them will zap into the Blackhawks’ cap space.

That’s why getting Bedard over the line this offseason is crucial. The organization can’t afford to operate knowing that in two of three years, they’ll have to go through this situation again.

All told, it wouldn’t be surprising for Bedard and the Blackhawks to land on a six or seven-year deal. It’s the best route for everyone involved. When his deal is finally up, the cap will be much higher. And if Chicago’s franchise player continues delivering, he could knock one out of the park as a UFA.