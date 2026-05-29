Blackhawks Could Make Major Trade At 2026 NHL Draft

The season that was for the Chicago Blackhawks did include notable growth of several players, though it ultimately ended with the disappointing reality of having once again failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blackhawks haven’t played beyond the regular season since the 2019-20 NHL season when they took part in the “bubble” in Edmonton in the fall of 2020 amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blackhawks have earned several high draft selections in recent years, the most notable of which was winning the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery and using it for the selection of Connor Bedard with the first overall pick. In 2024, the club landed the second overall pick, which they used to select defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

And most recently, the Blackhawks selected Swedish forward Anton Frondell with the third overall selection in last year’s NHL Draft. This year, the Blackhawks were awarded the fourth overall selection – and while they could use that pick on a young player they believe could eventually be part of their core, there is a chance that GM Kyle Davidson could be thinking something different.

Could The Chicago Blackhawks Trade The Fourth Overall Pick In The 2026 NHL Draft?

According to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Blackhawks could be open to trading the fourth overall selection in the NHL Draft if they land a considerable asset in return.

“Chicago views the pick as a heck of an asset, given the talent available in the top five, so it would be need to be a darn good NHL player to move it, but the Blackhawks are open to it, per league sources,” writes LeBrun.

Meanwhile, Insider Chris Johnston believes that the Blackhawks could also use the fourth overall selection as trade bait, but only if they receive assets in return that can help them right away.

“Similar to the scenario with the Sharks at No. 2, the prospect-rich Blackhawks are open to the possibility of moving off a valuable pick if they can get something back that improves them in the present. Given the expected unpredictability at the top of this class, it may not be a deal that comes together until draft night, when it becomes apparent which top prospect will still be on the board at No. 4,” writes Johnston.

The 2026 NHL Draft officially begins on June 26.

The Blackhawks Recently Re-Signed GM Kyle Davidson

Kyle Davidson, who officially replaced Stan Bowman as the club’s general manager in 2021, was recently re-signed to a contract extension.

“I am extremely grateful for the support that Danny Wirtz has shown me these last four years,” Davidson said in a statement shortly after the extension was made official. “His commitment to our shared vision for the future of the Blackhawks has been vital to the success we’ve seen as we’ve worked to build our roster into a team that can compete for years to come. We still have lots of work to do as we strive to bring the Stanley Cup back to Chicago and I’m excited to continue building a team that our fans can be proud of.”