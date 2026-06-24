Blackhawks Target Wrong Player in Massive Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a massive trade that few actually saw coming. Landing Bowen Byram was a major coup for the organization. It signals that the team is looking ahead to contention, using some of its plentiful draft capital.

While the deal is certainly a strong one, the organization simply targeted the wrong player. Instead of pushing to get a high-end defenseman, the Blackhawks should have looked at a solid winger to play with Connor Bedard.

The Blackhawks could have made good use of that fourth-overall selection by landing someone like Matthew Knies from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Instead, GM Kyle Davidson used a good chunk of his most attractive pieces to target a defenseman who has yet to prove he’s a real top-pairing blueliner.

And that’s the thing: The Blackhawks made a huge bet on a guy who remains a question mark. For all of the talk surrounding Byram, that he wanted the chance to be a top-pairing defenseman, Chicago has no assurance he’s there, at least not now.

Of course, this entire conversation could be moot if Byram proves he really is a number-one defenseman. He certainly showed that potential in Buffalo this season. But until he does, the Blackhawks could have paid an exorbitant price for a player who might not deliver.

Blackhawks Need to Keep Up in Central Division

Perhaps this move wouldn’t have necessarily happened if the Blackhawks hadn’t played in the Central Division. However, the juggernauts in the division could make life even harder for Chicago in the coming seasons.

Fans already know that the big kids on the block are the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild. Add to that the rising Utah Mammoth and potentially the Nashville Predators, and the Blackhawks could be quickly fading.

That’s why the organization had to go for it. There’s no question that it had to do something to keep up. Otherwise, the cost of staying put could have been too high for the Blackhawks to deal with.

Yes, it makes sense for the organization to allow its prospects to blossom. But the gap between the contenders and Chicago could have gotten too big to cover in the coming seasons.

The Blackhawks needed to make a deal happen now, before it was too late.

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Chicago Running Out of Time

There is a growing sense that the Blackhawks’ rebuild has taken too long. While they’re not quite in Detroit Red Wings territory yet, impatience has grown among fans. The Buffalo Sabres, even after 15 seasons, have made it back to the playoffs.

The Montreal Canadiens turned things around in under five seasons. The San Jose Sharks have taken a major step forward, with the Anaheim Ducks becoming one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference.

That’s why the Blackhawks are running out of time. They need to show fans that the team is serious about contending. While there’s a place for allowing prospects to grow and develop, the clock is ticking.

The Blackhawks need to do something now. Even if this move does not lead to the playoffs, fans need to see that the organization is serious. At least it’s a big step forward.