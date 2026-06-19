Blackhawks Pay Tribute To Kyle Calder Following Tragic News

The extended National Hockey League family suffered a tragic loss earlier this week when it was announced that former forward Kyle Calder, who skated in 590 regular-season games across 10 seasons with multiple teams, passed away at the age of 47.

No cause of his passing has been announced as of yet.

Calder broke into the NHL as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, who took him with the 130th overall pick in the 1997 NHL Draft. He would play several seasons for the Blackhawks while also suiting up for the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks.

The Chicago Blackhawks Mourned The Loss Of Former Forward Kyle Calder

The life of Calder was honored by the Blackhawks, with whom he played 359 games with the organization.

“The Chicago Blackhawks mourn the loss of Kyle Calder and extend our deepest condolences to Kyle’s family during this extremely difficult and tragic time,” Blackhawks owner Danny Wirtz said in a statement. “Kyle approached life with the same passion, intensity and incredible dedication that defined his play. His commitment to the game remained strong long after his professional career ended, sharing his love for hockey with all generations of players through his work with Little Blackhawks, local youth teams and the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Association. While Kyle’s time with us was far too short, I’m comforted in knowing his legacy will live on for many years to come.”

The NHL Alumni Association also issued a statement of sympathy in Calder’s honor.

“Our NHL Alumni family is deeply saddened by the passing of Kyle Calder,” the Alumni Association shared. “Today, we mourn not only a respected former NHL player but a cherished teammate, friend, and member of our hockey brotherhood.

“Kyle embodied the values that make our alumni family so special: his loyalty, and an unwavering commitment to those around him. He was tough as nails on the ice, a fierce competitor who never backed down, yet behind that grit was a teddy bear heart. Kyle cared deeply for his teammates, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know him. He was a protector, a loyal friend, and someone who always put others before himself.”

During his NHL career, Calder scored 114 goals with 180 assists for 210 points with 184 penalty minutes.

Kyle Calder’s Daughter Touched Hearts With Her Tragic Statement

Calder’s daughter Madison wrote a touching tribute for her late father on her social media account.

“There will never ever be enough words in the world to describe how incredibly lucky I was to have you as my dad,” Calder’s daughter, Madison, wrote on Instagram. “Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come. There will forever be a void in my heart, but forever a spot just for you. …The lessons you taught me, the strength you showed me, and the person you pushed me to become every single day, I carry all of it with me.

“Thank you for being my biggest fan through every stage of my life. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. I would give anything for one more conversation, one more hug, one more ‘I love you,’ or to hear your voice one more time.

“I love you more than anything in the world to the moon and back infinitely. Save me a spot on the ice, Dad.”