Blackhawks Named Top Suitor for $73 Million Star Center

The Chicago Blackhawks are being linked with a potential blockbuster trade involving a star center. Chicago is set to enter an incredibly important offseason and will be looking to make a major splash. Connor Bedard’s future is obviously the most important piece of business for general manager Kyle Davidson to work out this summer.

On top of re-signing their superstar, which is expected to happen soon, the Blackhawks have to give Bedard some help. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski believes that New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal could very well be a key target for Chicago. New York potentially trading away a player like Barzal may seem a bit far-fetched. After all, the center recorded 72 points last season and is one of his team’s best players.

Nevertheless, The Ottawa Citizen’s Bruce Garrioch recently reported that Islanders GM Mathieu Darche is “exploring the market” on Barzal. According to the reporter, New York is open to offloading the star’s massive contract to clear cap space. Barzal previously signed an eight-year, $73.2 million ($9.15 million AAV) deal with the club in 2022.

While a team on the rise, the Islanders have less than $11 million in projected cap space this summer. Only three other NHL teams currently have less money to work with. Conversely, Chicago has plenty of money to spend at the moment. The Blackhawks have over $40 million in projected cap space and could certainly handle Barzal’s salary.

Mathew Barzal has Previous Links to Chicago Blackhawks Star Connor Bedard

Interestingly enough, Bedard and Barzal are friends. In fact, the current Chicago Blackhawks star previously labeled the Islander as a mentor. Bedard was asked by reporter Jackie Redmond in 2024 to pick one current NHL player to be his hypothetical line mate. The young center ultimately chose Barzal and claimed that the two have skated together since Bedard was 12. Both stars are originally from the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

Earlier that year, Barzal heaped praise on Bedard ahead of a matchup between the two teams. The Blackhawks center, however, missed the game due to a broken jaw during a previous game. “Obviously, don’t want to see a guy like that get hurt on a hit like that. I was looking forward to it, to be honest with you,” Barzal stated at the time.

“Yeah, [I’ve been] seeing him grow up since he was 12, 13 years old, so [I’m] happy for him that he’s been lighting it up so extensively in junior and even in the NHL now. Definitely would have liked to have him out there tonight.”

Chicago has the Top Prospects to Strike a Deal

Not only do the Chicago Blackhawks have the funds to acquire Barzal’s contract, but they also have attractive trade assets. The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler recently named Chicago as having the best overall prospect pool in the NHL. According to Wheeler, the Blackhawks have three prominent prospects in Anton Frondell, Roman Kantserov, and Sam Rinzel.

At some point, Chicago will have to get into a “win-now” mode and provide Bedard with ample help up front. The Blackhawks managed to score just 210 goals during the 2025-26 season, the second-fewest total in the league. Adding substantial offense to the roster should be a top priority for the club this summer.