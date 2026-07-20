Blackhawks Predicted to Sign $3.2 Million Veteran Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to land star free agent Patrick Kane. It was recently reported that the future Hall of Famer is deciding between the Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres. The veteran forward being down to the two teams certainly makes sense. Kane collected three Stanley Cup trophies with Chicago, while he is originally from Buffalo, NY.

Although an official decision has not yet been revealed, Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston expects Kane to ultimately choose the Blackhawks. According to the reporter, the winger may not be able to pass up returning to the Windy City. Before joining the New York Rangers in 2023, Kane previously played his first 15 full seasons with Chicago. Beaston predicts that the forward will sign a short-term deal with the Blackhawks soon.

“Buffalo has been a team at the center of Kane rumors from the beginning, but there is something to be said about having the ability to return to the organization that you helped establish as a modern dynasty,” writes Beaston.

Kane is an undeniable Chicago Blackhawks legend on the ice. In fact, he currently ranks inside the organization’s top three in games played, goals, assists, and points. His 1,225 total points for Chicago are only topped by Stan Mikita. Assuming the forward does return to the club, he would be able to add to his impressive tallies.

Patrick Kane Would Have More Responsibility With the Chicago Blackhawks

The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus was also asked about the possibility of Kane re-signing with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 20. The writer discussed the situation with Chicago radio’s 104.3 The Score. According to Lazerus, the veteran forward is being patient to see what Buffalo does with their roster this summer.

“My sense is that he is waiting for Buffalo to make a move,” Lazerus told the guys at the Mully & Haugh Show. “Buffalo has to clear some [salary cap] space. Buffalo is in contention for Connor Hellebuyck in goal. If they make a trade for Connor Hellebuyck, that changes the situation. Do they have the money? Do they free up enough space because they have to trade someone back [to Winnipeg]?”

Along with the financial aspects of Kane’s future, Lazerus also points out the stark differences in playing for Chicago versus Buffalo. The veteran would be joining a somewhat legitimate contender with the Sabres, but he may be relegated to the second or third line there. If Kane picks the Chicago Blackhawks, he would be playing alongside superstar center Connor Bedard, albeit on a much weaker team.

Bedard Hopeful Chicago Lands Team Legend

Speaking of Bedard, Lazerus also revealed that the $75 million star would love to see Kane pick the Chicago Blackhawks. “Hopefully he decides to come back. It’d make us a way better team; he’s still an amazing player,” Bedard said of the Blackhawks legend, as reported by Lazerus.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston previously predicted that Kane would receive a one-year, $3.2 million deal this summer. Heading into the summer, the NHL insider ranked the veteran as the 13th-best unrestricted free agent. Due to a flurry of other agreements, he is now the second-ranked forward remaining on the list behind only Michael Bunting. The Blackhawks have plenty of money left over to afford this projected salary.