Chicago Blackhawks Sign Kevin Korchinski

Nearly two months after Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski became a restricted free agent, the two sides have finally reached an agreement.

On Saturday afternoon, the Blackhawks officially announced that they have signed Korchinski, 22, to a two-year contract worth $2.65 million that carries an average annual value of $1.325 million.

What the Contract Means for Korchinski

Given his track record, this deal has all the makings of a “prove-it” deal for Korchinski. Despite being an American Hockey League All-Star two seasons in a row, and having a full season at the NHL level under his belt before turning 20 years old, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has struggled to find his way into the Blackhawks lineup over the past two seasons.

Korchinski had a solid rookie season for the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season, although it seemed that he wasn’t quite ready that step, but since he was ineligible to play in the AHL at that time, it seemed like the best of two bad options.

Now, it seems that the Blackhawks are ready to give Korchinski another opportunity to show what he can do in the NHL, assuming he can earn it. There are two things working in Korchinski’s favor now, as according to PuckPedia, he’s officially waiver eligible heading into the new season and his new contract is a one-way deal, meaning the Blackhawks won’t get any financial relief if he’s playing for the Rockford IceHogs.

Korchinski’s Road to the NHL

Despite having two factors working in his favor, it’s far from guaranteed that Korchinski will be on the Chicago Blackhawks’ opening night roster. It’ll be very difficult for him to unseat Alex Vlasic or Wyatt Kaiser on the left-hand side of the blue line, and the right side is almost surely locked in place with Artyom Levshunov, Sam Rinzel, and the newly-added Bowen Byram.

As a result, Korchinski’s best bet at earning a full-time role with the Blackhawks will be beating out veteran defenseman Ian Cole for the third-pairing role on the left side. Cole, who the Blackhawks signed to a one-year contract this summer, provides stability and veteran experience to a relatively young defensive core. With that being said, it’s hard to imagine that Kyle Davidson and Jeff Blashill wouldn’t prefer to build up a player who could be a part of their blueline for the next decade if possible.

Cole provides predictability, as at 37 years of age, the Blackhawks know exactly what he brings to the table, even though he’s certainly no longer in his prime. Korchinski on the other hand has been wildly inconsistent during his stints in the NHL, but provides better long-term potential for the organization if that can be fixed.

If the Blackhawks are able to get Korchinski back on track this fall, this contract could be beneficial to both the team and the player. If not, there’s a chance that Korchinski’s time in Chicago comes to a premature end, whether it be through a waiver claim or a trade to avoid losing him for nothing. The organization has put his fate in his own hands heading into the 2026-27 season, and now it’s time for him to sink or swim.