Chicago Blackhawks Coach Makes his Stance Clear on Analytics

One of the great debates when looking at the modern NHL game has been how much to rely on analytics when it comes to assessing on-ice play. While analytics can provide more usual information that may be missed by the casual observer, there are often flaws with how these models function. Sometimes, the old school eye-test provides a more accurate reading on the game. Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill has made his stance clear on how he fells about modern defensive analytics.

Jeff Blashill Calls Out Defensive Analytical Models

Blashill spoke with Chicago reporters last week as his team began training camp ahead of the upcoming season. He gave his opinion on the analytical side of the game in a conversation with Chicago Sun-Times beat reporter Ben Pope: “I’ve yet to see a single defensive analytic that’s really reflective of how good a player is defensively without a while-on-ice stat. Trust me when I tell you I’ve seen a lot of them and we dig into them, so I would just encourage everybody to make sure you trust the stat before we use the stat… Just because somebody puts it out there doesn’t mean it measures what it’s supposed to measure and it’s accurate.”

Analytics have become a must for all NHL teams to incorporate at this point. All 32 organizations have added analytical departments to their staff, including Blashill’s Blackhawks. The dilemma for teams to weigh is how much they rely on these analytical readings. The ideal solution would appear to be a hybrid-system: in which analytics are used, but not fully depended on. There are certain in-game situations that may be missed by these models; no analytical system is perfect.

Blashill’s comments allude to this, where he points out the limitations of how they function. Some analytics provide a more accurate portrayal of the game than others. That is something that coaches have to figure out when including analytics into their evaluations; does it tell a story that is 100% reflective of the player’s performance?

Blackhawks have not been Strong Analytically

On another hand, one reason that could be argued for why Blashill has a more negative opinion on analytics could be how his team has fared in said regard during his tenure. In Blashill’s first season with Chicago last year, the team ranked near the bottom of the league when it came to analytical defensive metrics via BenchRates. The Blackhawks were heavily out-shot in most games last year and spent far too much time stuck in their own end.

That is an area that will need to see serious improvement this season for the team if they want to get closer to the playoff conversation. General manager Kyle Davidson is banking on the addition of Bowen Byram shoring up the Blackhawks defense. Time will tell if the heavy price paid for Byram will pay off for Chicago. If the team’s defense is to be stronger this year, he will need to be a big reason why on a squad filled with inexperienced blueliners.