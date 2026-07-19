Connor Bedard’s Agent Reveals Details of Contract Negotiations

The agent for Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard revealed details of his recent contract negotiations with the team.

On Saturday, the Blackhawks announced they had signed Bedard to a five-year, $75 million contract extension, keeping him in the fold for the remainder of his RFA years plus one additional UFA year.

Some were surprised that Bedard only got a $15 million AAV after Leo Carlsson got $18 million per season on his new deal with the Anaheim Ducks, but according to Bedard’s agent, taking less money was something he wanted to do to help keep Chicago competitive.

Connor Bedard Left Money on the Table

Speaking to The Athletic after news of his new contract with Chicago was revealed, Bedard’s agent, Don Meehan, admitted that Bedard left money on the table after Carlsson signed his monster offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers that the Ducks later matched, as he wants the Blackhawks to have more cap space available to ice a more competitive hockey club.

“(Carlsson’s contract is) certainly reflective of the changing economic climate in our game today. But as far as Connor was concerned, he was happy with the original position that we had submitted to Chicago and negotiated. He wanted the team to have as much leeway to make the team as effective and competitive as it could be. He became aware of the changing economic landscape, but that was his decision, entirely his decision,” Meehan said.

According to the agent, while Bedard could have fielded offer sheets from another team as Carlsson did, he made it clear to the Blackhawks that he would not consider signing an offer sheet with another team, as he is content to stay in Chicago and be a part of a winning team going forward.

“Connor made it clear even after the (Carlsson) offer sheet — and before the offer sheet — that he had no intention of signing an offer sheet, that he was happy in Chicago, believed in the organization, believed in his teammates, and was quite content and happy to stay exactly where he was in Chicago,” Meehan said.

Bedard Happy to Be in Chicago

Although the Blackhawks have yet to make the playoffs during Bedard’s three seasons in Chicago, he is happy to be a part of the hockey club as they look to break their playoff drought, and to that end, he is committed to the team going forward, as his contract extension shows.

“Connor’s very happy. He always was committed and has made it clear that he’s very happy in Chicago. He really believes in his teammates, and he doesn’t suffer any constructive criticism of the team or his teammates well. He doesn’t tolerate that. He believes, and he’s totally committed,” Meehan said.

To that end, Meehan admitted that Bedard giving the Blackhawks one extra year of UFA control showed his commitment to staying in Chicago.

“That would have really placed Connor in absolute control. But he became sensitive to Chicago’s need for stability and continuity. And (Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson) felt he needed to send a signal internally and externally that Connor was there for not just a short period of time, but a longer period of time. As a result, we came to a conclusion and a consensus that five years was appropriate,” Meehan said.